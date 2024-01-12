US Treasury Yields Rise as Inflation Data Surpass Expectations

Yields on U.S. Treasury notes witnessed a slight increase in response to December’s higher-than-anticipated inflation data. The 10-year Treasury note yield inched up to 3.984%, while the 2-year Treasury yield ascended nearly 2 basis points, hitting 4.279%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, reported a 0.3% surge in December, exceeding economist forecasts of a 0.2% rise. The annual CPI for 2023 concluded with a 3.4% increase, slightly above the anticipated 3.2%.

Core Inflation in Line with Projections

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, aligned with predictions, rising by 0.3% for the month and 3.9% compared to the previous year, close to estimated figures of 0.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Alex Morris, the Chief Investment Officer of F&M Investments, commented on the decelerating pace of disinflation, suggesting that further strides in reducing inflation may pose challenges.

Investors Reassess Federal Reserve Actions

The inflation figures led investors to recalibrate their expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with some initially anticipating reductions as early as March. However, the inflation data cast doubt on this timeline. Before the release of the inflation data, the CME FedWatch Tool indicated that markets were pricing in a 68% likelihood of a rate cut in March.

Market Anticipation for Producer Price Index Data

