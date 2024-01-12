en English
Business

US Treasury Yields Rise as Inflation Data Surpass Expectations

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Yields on U.S. Treasury notes witnessed a slight increase in response to December’s higher-than-anticipated inflation data. The 10-year Treasury note yield inched up to 3.984%, while the 2-year Treasury yield ascended nearly 2 basis points, hitting 4.279%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, reported a 0.3% surge in December, exceeding economist forecasts of a 0.2% rise. The annual CPI for 2023 concluded with a 3.4% increase, slightly above the anticipated 3.2%.

Core Inflation in Line with Projections

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, aligned with predictions, rising by 0.3% for the month and 3.9% compared to the previous year, close to estimated figures of 0.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Alex Morris, the Chief Investment Officer of F&M Investments, commented on the decelerating pace of disinflation, suggesting that further strides in reducing inflation may pose challenges.

Investors Reassess Federal Reserve Actions

The inflation figures led investors to recalibrate their expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with some initially anticipating reductions as early as March. However, the inflation data cast doubt on this timeline. Before the release of the inflation data, the CME FedWatch Tool indicated that markets were pricing in a 68% likelihood of a rate cut in March.

Market Anticipation for Producer Price Index Data

Upcoming data on December’s Producer Price Index (PPI) will be closely monitored as it provides insight into inflation at the wholesale level. Despite the higher-than-expected inflation data, the yield on the 2-year Treasury slipped 4 basis points to 4.329%, while the 10-year Treasury yield remained largely unchanged at 4.032%. The December CPI revealed an annual headline rate of 3.4% and a monthly increase of 0.3%, which did little to shift market narratives about the timing and extent of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Business Inflation United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

