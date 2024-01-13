US Inflation Rates Vary by Region; Federal Reserve Rate Cut Unlikely

In the closing quarter of 2023, the United States saw a distinct variation in inflation rates across its regions. The Pacific Coast states led the pack with the highest annual inflation rate of 3.8%. The South trailed closely, recording a rate of 3.7%, while New England experienced a spike to 2.3% from 2% in the preceding month. On a national scale, the inflation rate rose to 3.4% in December, marking an increase from 3.1% in November. This acceleration in inflation has quelled speculations of an impending interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Unpacking the Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a metric that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, increased by 3.4% for the year through December. This represented the largest gain in three months and exceeded monthly forecasts. More revealing, when excluding the more volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI rose by 0.3% in December from November and by 3.9% over the year. Economists often rely on the core CPI as a more dependable indicator of inflation trends.

The Driving Forces Behind Inflation Rates

The increase in the CPI is primarily attributed to higher costs for housing and transportation. However, other factors contributed to the inflationary pressures, including substantial price hikes by businesses, minimum wage increases in several US states, disruptions in shipping routes, and a surge in oil prices.

These nascent inflation trends suggest that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates shortly. The challenge of achieving the Fed’s target inflation range is further complicated by the slow disinflation in core services. This comprehensive overview of the regional inflation rates and the factors influencing them offers a clear insight into the economic landscape of the United States as it moves into 2024.