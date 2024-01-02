en English
Business

UK Mobile Network Providers to Hike Rates in April 2024: How to Save Money Amid the Surge

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
UK Mobile Network Providers to Hike Rates in April 2024: How to Save Money Amid the Surge

Inflation in the United Kingdom is set to trigger a surge in mobile network rates come April 2024. Major providers like Three Mobile, Virgin Media, Tesco Mobile, BT, and EE are poised to escalate prices. However, there are silver linings for customers willing to navigate the changing landscape of mobile contracts and deals.

Strategy to Counteract Price Hikes

Amid the looming increases, customers can opt for cost-effective alternatives to minimise the impact on their pockets. Buying inexpensive handsets in January sales and choosing pay-as-you-go SIM deals are viable options. GiffGaff’s unlimited data offer stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking to maximise value. The company also announced that it would not raise rates for existing customers in April, offering some respite in the face of widespread price hikes.

Hidden Perks and Savings

O2 is stepping up its game, providing a significant saving opportunity on its SIM-only plans. Customers stand to pocket savings of up to £700 a year through hidden perks and benefits. O2’s current winter sale features a discounted unlimited data SIM plan, available at £25 a month. The package is loaded with benefits, including EU roaming, unlimited minutes and texts, and a three-month free Apple Music subscription. Based on Uswitch’s analysis from the previous year, customers could achieve net savings of £699 across a 24-month contract by leveraging such hidden perks.

Other Providers in the Mix

Several other providers, including VOXI, Lebara, GiffGaff, Lyca Mobile, and Asda Mobile, have pledged not to raise rates for existing customers in April. In contrast, companies like Vodafone, Sky, Three, and EE are offering extra benefits and freebies to their customers, helping to offset the potential sting of price increases.

While the prospect of higher costs for phone and data plans is daunting, savvy customers can still find ways to save by taking advantage of the various deals on offer and making smart decisions about their mobile network providers and plans.

Business Inflation United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

