UK Inflation Surprises Economists with December Increase

The year-end surprise of an inflation increase in the UK has economists and consumers on edge. In December, inflation saw an unexpected rise from 3.9 percent to 4 percent, contrary to forecasts predicting a decrease. This unexpected surge marks the first inflation increase in almost a year, primarily attributed to the recent tax hikes on tobacco products by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Impact of Autumn Statement on Tobacco Prices

In the Autumn Statement, taxes on cigarettes were increased by 2 percent above the Retail Prices Index (RPI), and hand-rolling tobacco by 10-12 percent above RPI. These changes, effective from the end of November, have significantly raised the prices of tobacco products. The cost of a packet of 20 cigarettes has reached an average cost of £13.30, reflecting a 17 percent increase from the previous year, and hand-rolling tobacco prices have jumped to £22.07, marking nearly a 25 percent rise.

Anticipated Interest Rate Cuts May Be Postponed

The unexpected inflation spike could lead to a postponement in anticipated interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, which currently stands at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent. Core inflation, excluding volatile items like food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, remained steady at 5.1 percent in December, indicating persistent widespread inflation in the economy.

Gradual Descent from Inflation Peak

Although inflation has decreased significantly from its peak of 11.1 percent in October 2022, reaching the Bank of England's 2 percent target is expected to be a gradual process. The inflation increase was partially offset by a decline in food inflation and steady prices from manufacturers. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the retail prices index, which affects everything from phone bills to rail tickets and a portion of government debt, slightly decreased from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent in December.