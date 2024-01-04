UK Households Experience Significant Increase in Spending Power

UK households experienced a marked increase in their spending power in November, the most significant rise in over two years, according to a study by the Centre for Economic and Business Research and Asda’s income tracker. This surge resulted from a combination of lower-than-expected inflation rates and solid wage growth, leading to an average 7.1 percent, or £15.20 per week, increase in disposable income, hitting £228 — the highest growth rate since September 2021.

Uneven Economic Recovery

However, the economic uplift was not uniform. The study highlighted the persistent financial struggles of the poorest segment of the population. Specifically, the bottom fifth of households witnessed a 2.8 percent decrease in their weekly disposable income over the past year, primarily due to ongoing increases in food and energy costs. This discrepancy underscores the uneven nature of the economic recovery and the continued burden on low-income families.

Impact on Retail Sector

Despite the overall increase in household spending power, the retail sector witnessed mixed outcomes. Grocery price inflation in the UK dropped to an annual rate of 6.7% in December, the lowest since April 2022. Traditional retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, and Waitrose, accounted for a combined market share of 70% during the 12 weeks to 24 December, but discount chains Aldi and Lidl saw increased market shares. Notably, the average household spent an all-time high of £477 on groceries over Christmas, indicating a surge in consumer spending within the sector.

Potential Pre-Election Tax Cuts

Deutsche Bank suggests that lower government borrowing could enable potential pre-election tax cuts in the UK. The bank anticipates that due to lower inflation, potential interest rate cuts, and a reduction in the Bank of England’s bond holdings, Jeremy Hunt could have extra spending power at the upcoming budget on March 6. This fiscal flexibility is expected to be reflected in the Office for Budget Responsibility’s projections for spring 2024, possibly indicating borrowing outperformance.