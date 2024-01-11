en English
Business

U.S. Inflation Rate Slightly Increases in December, Economic Update

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
U.S. Inflation Rate Slightly Increases in December, Economic Update

As indicated by a recent report from the U.S. Department of Labor, the annual inflation rate in the United States has experienced a modest upturn in December, marking an increase from the previous two months. The consumer price index (CPI) recorded a 3.4% rise compared to the previous year, up from 3.1% in November and 3.2% in October.

Downward Trend Despite Recent Increase

Despite the recent increment, the general trend of inflation has been on the decline. The inflation rate has halved since December 2022 when it stood at 6.5% and has significantly plummeted from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. This progression can be attributed to lower energy prices and an improvement in supply chain issues that had previously escalated the costs of goods.

Positive Impacts on Real Earnings

In an encouraging turn of events, real earnings for consumers have also seen an increase. Hourly wages witnessed a rise of 0.8% after adjusting for inflation from December 2022 to December 2023. Economists assert that examining monthly inflation figures may offer a more precise assessment of trends than yearly comparisons. This is due to base effects, which can exaggerate annual changes.

Notable price increases and Decreases

The report highlights that shelter prices have witnessed a surge of 6.2% over the past year, contributing to two-thirds of the CPI’s increase since December 2022. Other categories that noted notable price increases include motor vehicle insurance, recreation, personal care, and education costs. On the other hand, certain sectors like used cars and household goods have seen a decrease in prices due to the resolution of supply chain issues that originated during the pandemic. Food inflation has also moderated, with grocery prices experiencing a smaller annual increase in December compared to November.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

