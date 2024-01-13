en English
Economy

U.S. Inflation Decelerates: A Positive Economic Outlook for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
As the United States concluded the year 2023, a hint of economic optimism emerged with a 3.4% annual increase in consumer prices. It’s a significant stride in controlling the rampant inflation rates that have been a concern for the country in recent years. The progress signifies the effectiveness of the measures taken by policymakers to address the inflationary pressures impacting the economy.

Public Perception and Economic Reality

The Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll revealed that 72% of Americans feel most affected by inflation in groceries, fuelling their negative views about the economy. The reality, however, is somewhat different. Despite a peak in grocery inflation at 13.5% in August 2022, the rates have settled at a reasonably low level, demonstrating the resilience of the economy.

Economic Indicators and Implications

The first Consumer Price Index (CPI) report of 2024, which showed a 3.4% increase in the cost of living, has sparked discussions among experts about the implications for the economic climate. While the increase was largely due to rising housing, car insurance, and medical care costs, it signals a deceleration in the pace of inflation.

The Role of Policy Interventions

Throughout 2023, the Federal Reserve and other government entities implemented various strategies, including raising interest rates and adjusting fiscal policies, to cool down the overheating economy. These measures appear to be bearing fruit, with the Producer Price Index (PPI) falling for the third consecutive month in December. The PPI rose by only 1% annually, more in line with pre-pandemic times.

Looking Ahead

The final inflation report for 2023, while slightly higher than expected, still suggests a more stable economic environment for businesses and households. The task ahead for policymakers and the Federal Reserve is to continue this momentum, ensuring sustainable economic growth while keeping inflationary pressures in check.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

