Economy

Turkey’s Inflation Rate Soars, Approaches 65%: A Deep Dive into the Country’s Economic Struggle

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
In an unsettling revelation, Turkey’s year-end inflation rate for 2023 soared to a staggering 64.77%, nearly aligning with the central bank’s anticipated 65%. The month-on-month inflation in December saw a rise of 2.93%, slightly lower than November’s 3.28% hike. The Turkish Statistical Authority (TurkStat) confirmed this figure, making it the highest in 13 months. Although slightly below market predictions, the figure presents a bleak picture of the Turkish economy.

Economic Pressures and Policy Decisions

Several factors contribute to this inflationary surge. Monetary policy decisions, currency devaluation, and global economic pressures have all played a part. The Turkish lira has depreciated by 28% this year, representing the most significant decline among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, second only to the Argentine peso. The government’s decision to raise the official minimum wage by nearly 50% also risks triggering a faster price increase than the central bank anticipates.

Implications for Domestic and International Relations

These inflation figures have profound implications for both domestic policy and international economic relations. For domestic policy, the challenge lies in stabilizing the economy and curbing inflation. Internationally, these figures can strain Turkey’s economic ties, especially considering talks of potential currency swap lines with Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Government’s Efforts and Future Outlook

Despite the grim circumstances, the Turkish government and central bank have been proactive in implementing measures to stabilize the economy. The central bank has raised interest rates by 34 percentage points since June and expects inflation to end 2024 at a less daunting 36% – albeit, still more than seven times the official target. Furthermore, President Tayyip Erdogan has schemed to reimburse losses on converted lira deposits against foreign currencies, a move that sparked a rally. However, these interventions have cost the central bank over $8 billion, and the results of these efforts are yet to fully materialize. Experts predict that the central bank’s cycle of rate hikes will end when the benchmark rises to 45% later this year.

The near 65% inflation figure is a stark reminder of the economic hurdles Turkey faces. The months ahead will be crucial in dictating the trajectory of the Turkish economy. While the government and central bank’s efforts to curb inflation are commendable, only time will tell if these measures will successfully alleviate the nation’s economic woes.

Economy Inflation Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

