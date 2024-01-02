The Specter of Inflation: Unmasking the ‘People’s Inflation’ in the US

As the clock ticks into 2024, the specter of inflation continues to cast a shadow over the US economy. Despite the Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to keep the consumer price index around their 2% target, the cost of living for many Americans paints a different picture, underscoring unseen systemic flaws and market failures. In the face of this economic conundrum, essential commodities including food and shelter have become significantly costlier. Since 2020, food prices have surged by a staggering 25%, while rents have seen a 21% increase.

The Oligopolistic Food Industry and Inflation

The food industry’s oligopolistic structure, where a few firms dominate, has exacerbated the inflation issue. Limited competition in the market allows these corporations to manipulate prices, contributing to the rising cost of food. Concurrently, the fallout from the subprime mortgage crisis continues to echo in the housing market, leading to soaring mortgage rates, high rent burdens, and an alarming increase in homelessness.

The Growing Wealth Gap and ‘The People’s Inflation’

Unsurprisingly, the wealth divide in the country has deepened as the rich continue to amass wealth, while others grapple with meeting basic needs. This stark contrast paints a vivid picture of the ‘people’s inflation’, a term coined to describe the real-life experiences of inflation that statistics often fail to encapsulate.

Possible Policy Interventions

While there is no magic bullet to eradicate ‘the people’s inflation,’ a combination of policy changes could help alleviate the burden. These include raising the minimum wage, expanding food stamp programs, enforcing anti-trust laws to break down oligopolies, providing rental assistance, and encouraging the construction of affordable housing. Inaction risks deepening economic polarization and fostering a sense of exclusion among those who continue to struggle.