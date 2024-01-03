en English
Inflation

The Hidden Struggles in US Labor Market Amid Low Unemployment Rate

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
In the midst of a seemingly strong U.S. labor market, recent layoffs in sectors such as housing, technology, and human resources have sounded alarms among advocates for the jobless. Despite an unemployment rate lingering near historical lows, these advocates argue that the robust labor market data may not wholly reflect the plight of those who have lost their jobs.

The Struggle Behind the Figures

The plight of workers like 28-year-old LaRon Eskew, who lost his job at a large bank’s data center in February, drives this point home. Despite turning to gig work – fixing cars and installing security cameras – the income Eskew earns is approximately three-quarters of his previous salary. A reality check, indeed, for those who believe the strong labor market benefits everyone.

Subpar Unemployment Insurance Payouts

This situation is further aggravated by inadequate unemployment insurance payouts, which have failed to keep pace with inflation. In fact, five states offer weekly unemployment benefits of less than $300, even as the cost of living has surged by nearly 20% since 2020. Moreover, a third of the states do not adjust their unemployment benefits to account for wage growth or inflation, leaving those unemployed in a lurch.

Political Resistance to Benefit Increase

In Florida, State Representative Anna Eskamani’s attempts to increase the weekly maximum benefit by $100 have been met with stiff resistance. Detractors accuse her of supporting ‘lazy people’, overlooking the true struggles of the jobless. Current weekly maximums of $275 in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee equate to roughly $232 in early 2020 purchasing power, further emphasizing the issue of benefits not keeping up with inflation.

AI in Unemployment Assistance

Meanwhile, the Texas Workforce Commission has turned to artificial intelligence to assist Texans in signing up for unemployment benefits. Their AI chatbot, Larry, has answered over 21 million questions. However, concerns over potential biases, privacy loss, and lack of control over the technology have also been raised, triggering the creation of an AI advisory council to monitor the state’s use of AI.

Inflation United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

