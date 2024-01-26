Tesla Recalls Nearly 200,000 Vehicles Over Backup Camera Malfunction

In a move reflecting the complexities of modern automotive technology, Tesla has issued a recall for nearly 200,000 Model Y, S, and X vehicles in the United States. The recall, which affects models from the 2023 production year, is due to a malfunction in the backup camera system that hampers drivers' visibility while reversing. The vehicles in question are equipped with Tesla's Full Self-Driving computer 4.0.

Software Instability Leading to Reduced Visibility

The software glitch prevents the rearview image from displaying when the vehicles are in reverse, causing a potential decrease in driver visibility and an increased risk of accidents. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed 81 warranty claims related to this issue. This recall follows Tesla's earlier recall of nearly all its U.S. vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot system.

A Digital Solution to a Digital Problem

In true Tesla fashion, the company has addressed the problem with an over-the-air (OTA) software update, which has been released free of charge. Despite the significant number of vehicles affected, Tesla has reported no known crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue.

Human Intervention Still Required

Although Tesla's vehicles are equipped with a 'Full Self-Driving' system, they are not yet fully autonomous. Human drivers are still required to be attentive and prepared to take control at all times. The company will begin notifying affected vehicle owners via letter starting March 22.