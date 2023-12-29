en English
Economy

Sri Lanka’s Inflation Ascends for Third Consecutive Month Amid Economic Recovery

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
Sri Lanka’s inflation rate continues to ascend, marking the third consecutive month of such upward momentum. The consumer price index (CPI) in Colombo, the commercial capital of Sri Lanka, exhibited a 4% rise from the previous year. The surge, revealed by the statistics department on Friday, outpaced the 3.7% increase that was forecasted in a Bloomberg survey. The inflation rate in November was recorded at 3.4%, indicating an inflation acceleration in December.

A Rebound in Economic Activity

The significant uptick in inflation is attributed to a rebound in the island nation’s economic activity, which led to an increase in consumption levels. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka had previously signaled a halt after reducing interest rates four times in the current year, aiming to bolster the nation’s recovery from an unprecedented crisis.

Impact of High Food Prices

South Asia, home to approximately 1.4 billion people, is grappling with food insecurity and escalating food prices. Countries such as Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal are feeling the brunt. The article emphasizes the potential for social unrest due to high food prices and underscores the necessity for governmental intervention to address food inflation. Factors such as currency depreciation and a decline in exports also contribute to the rising food costs.

Sri Lanka’s Financial Landscape

Sri Lanka has managed to repay 75% of a 200 million loan borrowed from Bangladesh, with 100 million repaid yesterday and 50 million earlier. Despite multiple extensions, totaling about 27 months, the loan repayment is occurring in installments. In a relieving development, Sri Lanka announced that its inflation rate has dropped to 6.3% – a single-digit figure for the first time in two years. This news comes amidst the worst financial crisis the country has faced in recent history, offering a glimmer of hope.

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves are on the rise, buoyed by increasing dollar receipts from tourism and remittances. Progress on debt restructuring and an imminent IMF bailout have also sparked optimism for a potential economic turnaround for this South Asian country.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

