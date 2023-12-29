en English
Europe

Spanish Inflation Holds Steady: Implications on Euro-Zone Financial Stability

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
In December 2023, the Spanish inflation rate remained consistent at 3.3%, aligning with the predictions and mirroring the figures of the previous month. This price stability in Spain’s economy is a significant factor in the broader euro-zone, where a resurgence in total price growth was anticipated due to the yearly increase in energy costs. Despite a dip in November’s inflation to 2.4% which sparked speculation about potential cuts in interest rates, the officials at the European Central Bank (ECB) assert that the long-term inflation target of 2% remains a distant goal.

Steady Inflation Against Expectations

Spanish inflation data, which excludes volatile elements such as energy, revealed a slight decline to 3.8% in underlying pressures. The country’s consumer price index didn’t change, after a 0.3% reduction in November, and the annual increase in prices also decelerated to 3.1% in December, below the consensus forecast of 3.3%. Core inflation, excluding volatile items, dipped to 3.8% from 4.5% the month prior, hitting its lowest level since March 2022.

Central Banks’ Predictions

Central banks in Spain, France, and Italy forecast a decrease in inflation rates to 2% or lower by 2025. However, Bundesbank in Germany anticipates that inflation will remain above the target until at least 2026, pointing to increasing wages as a contributing factor. Policymakers at the ECB, including President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos, underscored that rate cuts were not discussed and that a meticulous analysis of wage responses to inflation is necessary before considering changes in policy.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

The financial markets responded modestly to the news of Spanish inflation, with bonds maintaining gains and the euro slightly appreciating against the dollar. Upcoming data releases on inflation from Germany, France, and Italy will further guide the monetary policy decisions in the euro-zone. This steady inflation in Spain, despite the anticipated resurgence of price growth in the euro-zone, makes it a significant player in shaping the monetary policies and financial stability within the region.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

