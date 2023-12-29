en English
Economy

Spain’s Steady Inflation Rates at Close of 2023: Implications for the Eurozone

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
The final chapter of 2023 in Spain saw the nation’s inflation rates maintaining a steady grip, with consumer price increases holding firm at 3.3% in December in comparison to the same period in the preceding year. This data mirrors both the rate seen in November and the median prediction from a Bloomberg survey of economists. The consistency in Spain’s inflation may impact the broader economic mechanisms of the Eurozone. It is particularly likely to influence expectations regarding interest rate policies, potentially encouraging policymakers to sustain or amplify their efforts to counter any premature speculation about possible interest rate reductions.

Spain’s Economic Indicator Amidst Global and Regional Financial Updates

This economic indicator dawns against a backdrop of various global and regional financial news, including updates on stock markets, currency valuations, governmental appointments, and technological advancements within different industries. The European shares advanced on hopes of a softer monetary policy from major central banks next year, with the pan-European STOXX 600 adding 0.3% by 0919 GMT. The index is on track for its seventh straight weekly gain and its best December performance since 2021. Spanish stocks advanced 0.3% after a preliminary reading showed the 12-month inflation rate fell to 3.1% in December, from 3.2% in the period through November.

Spain’s December Inflation Report

Spain released the December inflation report with the CPI dipping to 3.1% y/y, down from 3.2% in November. This was better than expected as the consensus estimate stood at 3.4%. The reading was the lowest rate since August, with the drop attributed to lower prices for fuel, food, and electricity. Monthly, CPI rose from -0.3% to 0.0%, but this was lower than the consensus estimate of 0.3%. Core CPI dropped to 3.8% y/y, down from 4.5% in November. Germany, France, and the Eurozone are expected to follow with their inflation releases in the upcoming week.

Implications for the European Central Bank

If the data shows that inflation eased in December, it will put pressure on the European Central Bank to cut rates in the first half of 2024. The rate of annual inflation in Spain held steady in December, with the country’s consumer price index rising by 3.3% on a yearly basis. Fuel prices fell at a slower rate than a year earlier, electricity prices rose less steeply, and food prices were largely stable. Core inflation slowed sharply to 3.8% from 4.5% in November. Spanish inflation is now above the Eurozone average, which reached 2.4% in November, situating Spain in a key position within the broader European economic environment.

Economy Inflation Social Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

