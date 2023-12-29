en English
Economy

Spain’s Inflation Rate Moderates to 3.1% in December 2023: A Closer Look

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:42 am EST
In a significant shift, Spain’s inflation rate moderated to 3.1% in December 2023, marking a decline from the preceding month and a notable decrease from the previous year’s rate that was 2.6 points higher. This dip was primarily driven by lower energy and food prices. However, the inflation rate is yet to hit the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%, which underscores the lingering challenges in taming inflation.

A Drop in Inflation Rate

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Spain reflected a dip in December, showcasing a decrease by 0.1 percentage points compared to the preceding month. The decline was attributed to the falling prices of fuel, food, and electricity. Core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food and energy prices, also dropped to 3.8% year-on-year. Despite this improvement, the rate remains elevated, indicating the persistent pressure on low-income households and the broader economy.

ECB’s Response and Future Implications

The European Central Bank (ECB) continues to maintain a cautious stance in response to these developments. ECB President Lagarde has emphasized that the final stages of combating inflation could be the toughest, indicating that the bank should ‘absolutely not lower its guard‘. This cautious approach is further underscored by geopolitical events and trade tensions in the Red Sea, which could disrupt progress towards normalizing inflation.

Market Reaction and Impact on Low-Income Households

The drop in inflation spurred a positive reaction in the market with European shares advancing on hopes of a softer monetary policy from major central banks next year. Spanish stocks also advanced 0.3% following the inflation announcement. However, despite the decrease in inflation, prices remain high, continuing to impact families, particularly in terms of food and housing insecurity. Low-income households are the most affected by inflation, as they have already exhausted their savings to cope with the rising cost of living. Wage growth is also slowing, making it difficult for low-income workers to keep pace with the elevated prices.

Economy
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

