Social Security Benefits Set to Increase by 3.2% in 2024

Beneficiaries of the Social Security program are set to experience a 3.2% increase in their benefits starting in 2024. The Social Security Administration, responsible for managing the program, made the announcement earlier in the fall. This annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is aimed at helping recipients keep pace with inflation and maintain their purchasing power. Impacting millions of Americans, particularly the elderly and disabled, this adjustment is a vital part of the Social Security program.

Details of the Increase

The 3.2% increase in Social Security benefits, amounting to an average of over $50 per month, will affect over 71 million Americans. This marks the third consecutive year of payment increases, a response to inflation. Starting in January, more than 66 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the 3.2 percent COLA. Payments to approximately 7.5 million people receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) began on December 29, 2023.

Impact on Various Social Security Beneficiaries

The increase applies to retired workers, survivors, and disability benefits. Average payments for all retired workers will rise to approximately $1,907 by 2024, and for senior couples who both receive benefits, the payouts will increase to $3,033. SSI benefits will also see a rise. Beneficiaries can check their new benefit amounts through their mySocialSecurity account or by mail. Those who haven’t received a notice can contact the Social Security Administration for information.

Concerns Over Inflation and Rising Costs

The 2024 COLA for Social Security is 3.2%, a rate higher than the average increase of the past 20 years. However, recent research shows that retirees’ expenses have risen by about 10% since December 2023, more than three times the COLA. Despite inflation falling, prices remain high, and the COLA seems to lag. The standard monthly premium for Part B of Medicare is about 6% higher in 2024, and premiums for Part D are set to jump by an average of 35%. As a result, 2024 is projected to be an expensive year for seniors, with Social Security struggling to keep pace with prices.