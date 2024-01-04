en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Significant SUV Price Hike: A New Trend in the Automotive Industry?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Significant SUV Price Hike: A New Trend in the Automotive Industry?

The automotive industry has always been a realm of constant change, with fluctuations in pricing, shifts in market demands, and swings in consumer preferences. Today, this dynamism is demonstrated by a popular SUV witnessing a significant price hike of $16,000, an adjustment that might influence consumers’ buying decisions and reshape the competitive landscape of the market. This substantial change can be attributed to various factors including increased production costs, vehicle feature enhancements, inflation, and shifts in supply and demand.

Rising Tide in the Automotive Market

A forecast by Cox Automotive predicts a weak economic growth for 2024, with a rise in vehicle inventory and lower new vehicle transaction prices. The used vehicle market is expected to grow by less than 1%, while dealerships may face challenges in protecting their profit margins due to increased manufacturer’s suggested retail prices. Amidst this evolving market, Ford Motor Co. is increasing the prices of certain 2024 model year F-150 Lightning pickups by up to $10,000. The most expensive trim’s cost will drop, however, as Ford aims to boost sales and profitability by adjusting pricing, production, and trim packages.

Electric Vehicles: A Growing Trend

Despite the boom in demand for electric vehicles, customer acceptance is not keeping pace with sales growth. Efforts to convince average consumers of the benefits of electric vehicles are expected to increase in 2024. General Motors outpaced Toyota to remain the top-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2023, selling about 2.6 million units, an increase of 14.1% from 2022. Electrified vehicles, including hybrids, made up nearly 17% of sales. Toyota’s sales of electrified vehicles rose 30.4% to 657,327 vehicles, making up 29.2% of its overall U.S. sales.

Looking Ahead

As 2024 dawns, the market trends promise improved conditions for car buyers. New car prices and auto loan rates are projected to fall, with Cox Automotive forecasting a return to normal levels of new car supply. The average term length for loans with sub-4% APRs increased to 56 months in December, up from 50 months in June. Despite current high average monthly payments and down payments, market conditions look promising for car buyers in 2024. The significant price adjustment of the popular SUV, coupled with these market trends, could signal a new era in the automotive industry, one that could potentially redefine consumers’ buying decisions and car manufacturers’ pricing strategies.

0
Automotive Business Inflation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
4 mins ago
Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024
Puspakom, Malaysia’s leading vehicle inspection company, has announced its mobile inspection unit’s schedule for January 2024. As a part of its ongoing commitment to service accessibility, this initiative is designed to cater to residents of Peninsular Malaysia, with additional off-site testing provisioned for Sabah and Sarawak. The mobile unit, equipped to perform a comprehensive range
Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
40 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Top-Selling Vehicle
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
43 mins ago
Ford Ranger Dethrones Toyota HiLux to Become Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle
Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe with Competition Package Defies Depreciation
4 mins ago
Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe with Competition Package Defies Depreciation
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
11 mins ago
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Unveiling the Street-Legal Race Car: Power Meets Practicality
16 mins ago
Unveiling the Street-Legal Race Car: Power Meets Practicality
Latest Headlines
World News
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
23 seconds
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
25 seconds
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
1 min
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
2 mins
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
2 mins
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
2 mins
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
2 mins
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
2 mins
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
3 mins
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app