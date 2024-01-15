en English
Inflation

Red Sea Tensions Could Intensify Global Inflation, Warns Geosphere Capital Management’s Arvind Sanger

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Red Sea Tensions Could Intensify Global Inflation, Warns Geosphere Capital Management’s Arvind Sanger

Global inflation could face further pressures due to the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region, warns Arvind Sanger, a leading figure at Geosphere Capital Management. Powered by the potential implications of regional conflict, inflationary pressures could potentially hinder the Federal Reserve’s chances of cutting interest rates in the near future. This scenario exemplifies the far-reaching influence of geopolitical tensions on global financial markets, as they may shape inflation trends and the monetary policy decisions of major central banks.

The Red Sea Disruption: A Tangle of Consequences

Surging oil prices, standing at US$ 80 a barrel, and halted trade through the Red Sea due to escalating Middle East tensions have stirred global economic concerns. The world’s major shipping lines have rerouted their freight around the Cape of Good Hope, adding considerable mileage and cost to their operations. Economists forewarn that this disruption, coupled with soaring oil prices, could sabotage efforts to tame inflation, which has already reached its highest level in decades, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy price shock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Shipping Crisis and Its Domino Effect

The Red Sea tensions have triggered higher freight charges, longer lead times, and a shortage of containers for exporters and importers. Some apparel orders are being cancelled, with exporters reporting a shift of orders to other countries due to the crisis. Bangladesh’s export trade is already bearing the brunt of this crisis as local shipping agents are hiking freight charges. Shipping companies are diverting their ships around Africa, escalating freight costs, and a shortage of 40-foot containers is leading to a crisis in container slots for the export of Bangladesh products. These cascading effects on the global supply chain could potentially lead to significant disruption and another container shortage.

Red Sea Crisis: A Major Roadblock for Global Economy

The Red Sea shipping crisis is already leaving its mark on the global economy, with potential long-term consequences. The World Bank projects a decrease in global GDP growth to 2.4% in 2024 due to delays in supply deliveries and rising input prices. Economists predict a 4.3% GDP growth for Malaysia, but the crisis in China and the Red Sea may escalate international prices, jeopardizing purchasing power and domestic demand. Genuine inflation could surge if the crisis triggers imprudent fiscal and monetary policies. However, despite these looming threats, some experts foresee minimal impact on Malaysia’s economic growth as the majority of its trade is oriented towards ASEAN and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Inflation
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

