Ramadan in Turkey Shadowed by Soaring Inflation: Citizens Struggle for Iftar Amid Economic Turmoil

In Istanbul, as the sun dips below the horizon, the streets near the Bosphorus come alive not with the usual festive preparations for iftar but with long queues of people waiting for a meal provided by local authorities. This Ramadan, the spirit of the holy month is dimmed by Turkey's soaring inflation, deeply affecting the daily lives and traditions of its citizens.

Advertisment

Economic Hardship Overshadows Ramadan Spirit

For the first time, 68-year-old Huseyin Ozcan joins the queue for a free meal, as he cannot afford the traditional iftar at home due to the skyrocketing food prices. Turkey's inflation rate hit 67 percent in February, with food inflation reaching an alarming 72 percent. Independent economists and agricultural unions report even steeper price increases for basic goods, making essential items like olive oil, dried apricots, and figs, luxury commodities. Despite wage and pension increases, the high cost of living remains a pressing issue, casting a shadow over the upcoming local elections.

Impact on Daily Life and Traditions

Advertisment

The economic strain is palpable in the bustling alleys of the Spice Bazaar, where shoppers like Cicek Akpinar lament the loss of Ramadan's joy, forced to simplify their iftar to the bare minimum. The high prices have also affected meat consumption, with many unable to afford it for their daily meals. Traders in the bazaar, like Mehmet Masum, feel the pinch as customers cut back on purchases, even traditional dates for breaking the fast have become a luxury for many.

Community Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Despite the economic hardships, the spirit of community and sharing remains strong among the people of Istanbul. Hundreds gather before a municipal tent, waiting for the iftar meal, a testament to the enduring importance of communal gatherings during Ramadan. For many, like 67-year-old retiree Haci Hakalmaz, these gatherings are a chance to momentarily forget the financial difficulties and revel in the sense of fraternity that Ramadan brings.

This year's Ramadan in Turkey highlights the stark realities of the country's economic challenges, yet it also showcases the resilience and communal spirit of its people. As Turkey grapples with inflation and its consequences, the holy month serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community and support in times of hardship.