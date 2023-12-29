en English
Business

Philippines' December Inflation Rate Forecasted to be between 3.6 and 4.4 Percent

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:14 am EST
Philippines’ December Inflation Rate Forecasted to be between 3.6 and 4.4 Percent

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has projected that the Philippines’ inflation for December 2023 may settle within 3.6 to 4.4 percent. This forecast takes into account the potential upward price pressures stemming from elevated rice and meat prices. However, the BSP has also identified potential downward price pressures due to reduced prices for agricultural commodities like vegetables, fruits, and fish, as well as decreased electricity rates and petroleum prices.

Impact of Inflation on the Country’s Economy

High inflation and interest rates have exerted a negative influence on the country’s economic growth. In November, inflation had lessened to 4.1 percent, a deceleration credited to slower increases in food prices and decreased transport costs, tied to falling fuel prices. However, rice and meat prices have recently shown an upward trend, especially during the holiday season. From January to November, the average inflation rate stood at 6.2 percent, exceeding the government’s target range of 2 to 4 percent.

(Read Also: Fireworks Incidents Injure Nineteen in Central Visayas, Philippines)

Government Measures to Control Inflation

The government has undertaken several initiatives to mitigate the impacts of inflation. These measures include ensuring the affordability of rice prices, increasing investments in flood control infrastructures and post-harvest facilities, and implementing strict price monitoring to prevent retailers from hiking prices. Moreover, the government has launched a price guide for basic goods considering the yuletide season.

(Read Also: Philippine Transport Groups Stage Protest Caravan Amidst PUVMP Controversy)

Future Projections and Implications

Government economic managers remain hopeful that inflation will drop to within the target range next year. However, economists warn that geopolitical uncertainties could potentially affect the inflation rate. The country experienced a 14-year inflation peak at 8.7 percent in January, propelled by soaring food and fuel prices. The BSP has indicated that interest rate cuts are improbable until inflation stabilizes within the target range.

Business Inflation Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

