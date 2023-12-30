en English
Business

Pakistan’s Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:59 am EST
Pakistan’s Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report

The Pakistani economy, having weathered a storm of high inflation and currency depreciation, is set for a slow but steady recovery, according to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Governor’s Annual Report for the fiscal year 2022-23. The SBP Governor, Jameel Ahmed, projects a decrease in the inflation rate to 20-22 percent for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), a significant drop from the record high of 29.2 percent in the past fiscal year.

Inflation Reduction: Facts and Factors

The projected fall in inflation is attributed to a combination of factors. These include the effects of a contractionary monetary policy, improvements in domestic supplies, softer non-energy global commodity prices, and the high base effect. The central bank has also committed to preventing high inflation from becoming entrenched. The ultimate goal is to achieve a medium-term inflation target of 5-7 percent by the end of FY25.

FY23: A Year of Challenges

The past fiscal year was one of the toughest in Pakistan’s history, marked by a series of external and domestic shocks. These included structural weaknesses and the extensive impact of devastating monsoon floods. The Pakistani Rupee hit a record low against the US dollar, and a potential sovereign default was averted only by a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Outlook for the Future

The SBP’s optimistic outlook for improved inflation rates assumes the absence of additional adverse shocks from geopolitical tensions, climate events, or volatile global commodity prices. This forecast comes at a crucial time for Pakistan, as the country is set to hold its general elections on February 8. The financial wellbeing of the populace will undoubtedly be a significant factor influencing the electorate’s decision.

Business Economy Inflation Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

