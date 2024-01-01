en English
Economy

Pakistan Grapples with Soaring Inflation Despite Record-High Borrowing Costs

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Pakistan Grapples with Soaring Inflation Despite Record-High Borrowing Costs

As 2023 drew to a close, Pakistan found itself grappling with soaring inflation rates, despite the burden of record-high borrowing costs. With the country’s currency weakening and energy costs on the rise, backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed a shocking 29.66% surge in consumer prices compared to the previous year.

Unprecedented Inflation and Economic Challenges

The escalating costs of essential commodities such as wheat flour, beef, mutton, poultry, pulses, milk, and vegetables have left consumers with no relief. Coupled with unaffordable utility bills, households across the country are feeling the financial strain. The Pakistani rupee lost its strength by 20% against the dollar, further escalating the cost of imported goods. The persistently rising inflation poses serious challenges for Pakistan’s economy, struggling with high lending rates and the escalating cost of living. Transport prices jumped 28.6% in December from a year ago, housing, water, gas, and electricity prices increased by 37.68%, and food costs were 27.5% higher.

IMF Backed Reforms and Consumer Burden

The IMF-backed hikes in energy costs and a weak currency have significantly contributed to the inflation acceleration. Authorities have raised taxes and energy costs to keep the IMF bailout on track, moves that have put more burden on consumers. Despite a $3 billion IMF loan, the country faces economic challenges, with the conditions of the loan complicating efforts to rein in inflation. Reforms required by the IMF bailout have fuelled annual inflation, while interest rates have risen to 22%, and the rupee hit all-time lows in August before recovering.

Outlook for Pakistan’s Economy

The central bank governor predicts the inflation rate will ease to around 20-22 percent in the 2024 financial year, aiming to achieve a medium-term target of 5-7 percent. However, the country’s unsustainable budget deficits can be sourced to the never to be satisfied thirst of all administrations past and present civilian military hybrid caretaker to borrow to fund ever-rising current expenditures. The budgeted deficit for 2022-23 was 4.9 percent, but the revised IMF figure is 7.6 percent due to devastating floods and economically unsound policies. The Finance Division highlights the need for structural reforms and a reduction in current expenditure.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has stressed the need for a revisit of the economic policies. The former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar observed that the negative economic indicators and uncertainty over resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme continued to push the rupee towards a new historic low against the US dollar. He urged the policy makers to concentrate on increasing tax-to-GDP ratio which was the lowest in Pakistan in the region in 2023.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

