Inflation

Pakistan Grapples with Soaring Inflation as Rates Hit 29.66% in December 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
In a development that rattles the economic stability of the nation, Pakistan’s inflation rate reached an alarming 29.66% in December 2023. The surge, primarily attributed to high food and energy costs, marks a significant 0.46% increase from the previous month. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile costs such as food and energy, saw a decrease to a 10-month low at 18.2%.

Economic Indicators and Implications

The decline in core inflation may prompt the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to contemplate a reduction in the discount rate. Such a move could stimulate economic growth, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the fiscal turmoil. However, the average inflation rate for the first half of the fiscal year stood at 28.8%, starkly exceeding the government’s target of 21% and the SBP’s projection of 20-22%.

Housing and Utility Costs Spike

Housing and utility costs, which form a substantial chunk of the consumer price index (CPI), saw an increase of 37.68%. The primary driver of this surge was electricity costs, a significant burden on the populace. The ripple effects of such a surge could lead to socio-economic challenges in the country.

Food Inflation and Other Increases

Year-on-year (YoY) food inflation was 27.5%, indicating a slight decrease from the previous month. However, other categories like alcoholic beverages and tobacco, transport, hotels, and restaurants also experienced price hikes. The wholesale price index (WPI) and the sensitive price indicator (SPI) both rose, reflecting an increase in producer prices and weekly tracked essential items prices, respectively.

Urban vs Rural Inflation

Urban areas bore the brunt more than the rural counterparts, with the urban inflation rate hitting 30.9% while the rural areas faced an inflation rate of 27.9%. On a monthly basis, prices of various food and non-food items fluctuated, with notable increases in the cost of onions, dry fruits, and electricity charges, whereas prices for tomatoes, potatoes, and motor fuel saw a decrease.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

