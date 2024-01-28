Navigating the Tightrope: Persistent Wage Growth and Inflation Targets

As the world takes a collective sigh of relief with global inflation rates sliding from a staggering peak of 10.7% to a more manageable 5.4%, a new challenge rears its head. It's an issue that seems to mock the central banks' target of around 2%: persistent wage growth in the labor market. Despite a significant labor shortage during 2022-23, a period marked by a record number of Google searches on the subject, the demand for labor has begun to mirror the supply of workers more closely.

Rising Interest Rates and the Labor Market

The realignment in labor demand and supply is attributed to central banks' tactical move of raising interest rates. The objective? To reduce the demand for labor and consequently wage inflation, without triggering widespread unemployment. As the dust settles, the unemployment rate in the rich world stubbornly remains below 5%. The ratio of filled jobs to unfilled vacancies now exceeds the supply of workers by a mere 0.4%. Yet, wage growth is yet to slow enough to meet inflation targets.

Regional Disparities in Wage Growth

While U.S. wages show signs of a downtrend, slipping from over 5.5% to around 4.5% year on year, other regions tell a different tale. Britain and the Euro-area continue to witness wage growth around 5% or more. In Spain, the number of workers with inflation-indexed wages has seen a significant uptick, raising the specter of a wage-price spiral.

The Power of Labor and the Pace of Inflation

Across the rich world, the frequency of strikes for higher wages has been on the rise, underscoring the robust bargaining power of labor. However, there is a glimmer of hope that wage inflation may gradually subside. Companies and workers typically renegotiate wages infrequently, suggesting a potential deceleration in the pace at which we reach the desired inflation targets. As the world watches and waits, the dance between wages and inflation continues, a delicate balance between economic stability and the well-being of workers.