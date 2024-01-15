en English
Economy

Nation’s GDP Soars by 6.2% Amid Sectoral Expansion and Rising Inflation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
Nation’s GDP Soars by 6.2% Amid Sectoral Expansion and Rising Inflation

As reported by the National Statistical Committee Chairman Baktybek Kudaibergenov, in 2023, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a robust 6.2% growth, achieving an impressive 1.2 trillion soms. This surge in economic growth was fueled by a diverse array of sectors, including rubber, plastic, construction materials, and pharmaceuticals, among others, contributing to an overall 2.7% increase in industrial production output, which reached a total of 483 billion soms.

Industrial Production and Wholesale Trade Drive Growth

Several sectors played key roles in this economic expansion. The production of textiles, clothing and footwear, printing, chemicals, food, and tobacco all saw significant increases. Furthermore, the wholesale and retail trade sector made a substantial contribution, registering a 17.7% growth. The construction sector also enjoyed a positive trend, growing by 10.3%.

The Double-Edged Sword of Economic Expansion

However, this economic growth was not without its challenges. The nation saw inflation set in, with consumer prices and tariffs registering a 7.3% increase. The most significant price hikes were observed for non-food products, which saw an increase of 12.2%, followed by alcohol and cigarettes at 11.3%, and services at 9.1%. Food products and non-alcoholic beverages saw a comparatively smaller increase of 3.4%.

Regional Inflation Disparities

The regional analysis of inflation revealed disparities across the nation. The Naryn region was the hardest hit, witnessing a 12.7% increase in prices. This was driven predominantly by a marked 19.4% hike in alcohol and tobacco products. This regional inflation disparity underscores the complex interplay of factors influencing price dynamics in different parts of the nation.

Despite these challenges, this robust GDP growth marks a significant milestone for the nation, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability amidst sectoral expansion and inflation. However, managing the inflationary tendencies will be critical in sustaining the momentum of this economic growth and ensuring it translates into improved living standards for the population.

Economy Inflation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

