en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Japan’s Inflation Rate Likely Hits 18-month Low: Implications for Monetary Policy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Japan’s Inflation Rate Likely Hits 18-month Low: Implications for Monetary Policy

December likely marked a significant economic shift for Japan, with the consumer inflation rate probably experiencing a decline for the second consecutive month. This potential decrease, reaching a one and a half year low, can be attributed to a smaller rise in food prices and a notable reduction in energy costs. Furthermore, a recent poll has sparked speculation that this may be the first time in nearly three years that wholesale prices have fallen.

Bank of Japan’s Upcoming Policy Meeting

These occurrences have shaped market expectations and led to predictions that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not rush to normalize its monetary policy during the forthcoming policy meeting scheduled for January 22-23. Bank officials are likely to discuss cutting their forecasts for economic growth and a gauge of inflation that includes energy when they convene to set policy later this month. This speculation is based on the overall assessment of price trends that remain intact. A downward revision to the outlook for consumer prices excluding fresh food to around 2.5% from 2.8% for the next fiscal year is expected, primarily due to falling oil prices.

Potential Influence on Central Bank’s Strategy

The potential deceleration in inflation could signal a significant shift in the economic pressures facing Japan, likely influencing the central bank’s strategy in managing inflation and stimulating economic growth. The bank will deliver its updated quarterly projections during the meeting, with widespread expectations that it will leave its negative interest untouched this month. This decision is expected to be based on the need for more evidence of positive wage and price developments.

Future Growth Forecast

Officials are also likely to discuss a cut in the growth forecast for the current fiscal year, following weaker-than-expected GDP figures in the third quarter. The prospect of a downgrade to inflation estimates is anticipated to firm up market conjecture that authorities will stand pat this month. This series of events and their implications indicate a new chapter in Japan’s economic narrative, and their impact will be keenly watched by global markets.

0
Business Inflation Japan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Emerging Africa Capital Limited Triumphs in Commercial Paper Redemption
Emerging Africa Capital Limited, a prominent financial services and investment banking company, has announced the successful redemption of its Series 3 commercial paper (CP) valued at N1.655 billion. This significant financial move forms part of a broader N15 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, which was listed on the FMDQ exchange in July 2023. Carrying a
Emerging Africa Capital Limited Triumphs in Commercial Paper Redemption
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
17 mins ago
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
18 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
11 mins ago
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub
11 mins ago
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
14 mins ago
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
32 seconds
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
2 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
4 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
7 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
9 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
12 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
13 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
13 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
14 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
23 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app