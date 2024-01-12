Japan’s Inflation Rate Likely Hits 18-month Low: Implications for Monetary Policy

December likely marked a significant economic shift for Japan, with the consumer inflation rate probably experiencing a decline for the second consecutive month. This potential decrease, reaching a one and a half year low, can be attributed to a smaller rise in food prices and a notable reduction in energy costs. Furthermore, a recent poll has sparked speculation that this may be the first time in nearly three years that wholesale prices have fallen.

Bank of Japan’s Upcoming Policy Meeting

These occurrences have shaped market expectations and led to predictions that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not rush to normalize its monetary policy during the forthcoming policy meeting scheduled for January 22-23. Bank officials are likely to discuss cutting their forecasts for economic growth and a gauge of inflation that includes energy when they convene to set policy later this month. This speculation is based on the overall assessment of price trends that remain intact. A downward revision to the outlook for consumer prices excluding fresh food to around 2.5% from 2.8% for the next fiscal year is expected, primarily due to falling oil prices.

Potential Influence on Central Bank’s Strategy

The potential deceleration in inflation could signal a significant shift in the economic pressures facing Japan, likely influencing the central bank’s strategy in managing inflation and stimulating economic growth. The bank will deliver its updated quarterly projections during the meeting, with widespread expectations that it will leave its negative interest untouched this month. This decision is expected to be based on the need for more evidence of positive wage and price developments.

Future Growth Forecast

Officials are also likely to discuss a cut in the growth forecast for the current fiscal year, following weaker-than-expected GDP figures in the third quarter. The prospect of a downgrade to inflation estimates is anticipated to firm up market conjecture that authorities will stand pat this month. This series of events and their implications indicate a new chapter in Japan’s economic narrative, and their impact will be keenly watched by global markets.