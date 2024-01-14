en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Inflation Crisis in Bangladesh: A New Strategy to Counterbalance the Challenge

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Inflation Crisis in Bangladesh: A New Strategy to Counterbalance the Challenge

In a sharp turn of events, Bangladesh finds itself grappling with escalating inflation rates, primarily impacting the underprivileged, with the Gini coefficient indicating a widening chasm in income inequality. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has attributed these dire straits to cost-push factors such as exchange rate depreciation and supply chain disruptions.

Depreciation of Taka Aggravates Inflation

The taka’s depreciation against the US dollar by nearly 30% from May 2022 to September 2023 has considerably exacerbated inflation. It’s crucial to note that the IMF’s diagnostics suggest it could take several quarters to two years for inflation to stabilize to the pre-war target range of 5.5-6 percent. This is a significant burden for the economy and the citizens, who are already straining under the weight of increasing prices.

Counteracting Inflation: A Challenging Endeavor

The Bangladesh Bank has attempted to counter inflation through monetary contraction and interest rate hikes. However, these measures fall short of addressing the supply shocks originating from increased import costs and currency depreciation. The scenario calls for a more comprehensive and strategic approach to tackle inflation.

A Proposed Strategy: Compensated Depreciation

The article proposes a ‘compensated depreciation’ strategy, involving a reduction in tariffs to counterbalance the inflationary effects of currency depreciation. This approach could serve as an unexpected shock to bring down inflation more swiftly, eliminating the need to endure an extended period of economic strain. The author suggests that the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility program should include guidelines on reducing trade taxes and augmenting domestic taxes to mobilize resources more effectively.

As Bangladesh faces the multi-faceted challenges of fuel shortage, high inflation, income and wealth disparity, government debt, and unemployment, the need of the hour is strategic, decisive action. The ‘compensated depreciation’ strategy offers a promising path towards stabilizing inflation and restoring economic balance, but it remains to be seen how effectively it can be implemented and the impact it will have on the nation’s economy.

0
Bangladesh Economy Inflation
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
2 mins ago
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country’s leading franchise-based cricket tournament, has been grappling with infrastructure and training facility challenges since its inception in 2012. The congested conditions at the National Academy ground in Mirpur serve as a vivid illustration of the ongoing problems. Here, players from a variety of franchises often jostle for training
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
8 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
8 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
7 hours ago
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
8 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
8 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
8 seconds
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
9 seconds
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
18 seconds
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
29 seconds
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
35 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
High School Boys' Basketball: A Glimpse at Recent Scores and Outcomes
41 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Glimpse at Recent Scores and Outcomes
Narrow Victory for New Orleans Privateers in Intense Face-off Against Texas A&M-CC Islanders
42 seconds
Narrow Victory for New Orleans Privateers in Intense Face-off Against Texas A&M-CC Islanders
Golden Knights' Star Forward Jack Eichel Sidelined: Impact and Implications
45 seconds
Golden Knights' Star Forward Jack Eichel Sidelined: Impact and Implications
Taiwan Elections: A Shift Towards a Minority Government
1 min
Taiwan Elections: A Shift Towards a Minority Government
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app