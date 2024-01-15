India’s WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices

In an economic development that may have far-reaching implications, India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation registered a 9-month high in December, clocking in at 0.73%. This marks a continuous period of positive WPI, indicating persistent inflationary pressures within the Indian economy.

Food Inflation Fuels WPI Rise

The primary driver behind the surge in WPI is a sharp increase in food prices. December saw food inflation rise to 9.38% from 8.18% in November 2023. Certain items were hit particularly hard; inflation for vegetables stood at 26.3%, and for pulses, it was 19.6%. This escalation in food prices has been a recurring issue throughout 2023, fueled by erratic weather conditions that have disrupted the production of vital foods such as cereals, pulses, sugar, and vegetables.

The WPI’s Implications

The WPI is a critical economic indicator, as it tracks changes in the prices of goods before they reach the consumer. A positive WPI suggests that wholesale prices are on the rise, which can eventually trigger consumer price inflation if the higher costs are passed on to the end consumer. As such, the continued rise in the WPI may prompt concerns about the cost of living and the potential for wage-price spirals, where wages and prices continuously inflate to keep pace with each other.

WPI’s Impact on Policy Decisions

The WPI trends are closely monitored by policymakers and market analysts to make informed decisions on interest rates, monetary policy, and economic forecasting. Given the current trajectory, the rise in WPI may necessitate adjustments in these areas. In response to the rising cost of living and inflation, the central government is considering an obligatory national minimum wage hike. The overall inflation in India could see a further increase in the coming months if there is a rise in global oil prices, adding another layer of complexity to the economic scenario.