India’s Wholesale Price Index Inflation Rises Amid Food Price Surge

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation in India has risen to 0.73 percent in December 2023, an increase from the previous month’s figure of 0.26 percent. The rise in WPI, which reflects changes in the price of goods sold and traded in bulk by producers and manufacturers before reaching the retail level, is indicative of the cost pressures that may eventually be passed on to consumers.

Food Prices Drive Inflation

According to the released data, the rise in inflation is mainly due to a sharp increase in food prices. Food inflation rose to 9.38 percent in December from 8.18 percent in November 2023. The inflation in vegetables soared to 26.30 percent, while in pulses it was 19.60 percent in December.

Impact on Economic Policy

The Reserve Bank of India had held interest rates steady and flagged risks of rising food inflation in November and December. The WPI is an important economic indicator that assists policymakers and economists in making informed decisions regarding monetary policy and economic planning. The change in WPI can be attributed to a variety of factors including supply chain disruptions, changes in demand, fluctuations in commodity prices, and other macroeconomic factors.

Looking Forward

The government’s release of this data is crucial for businesses, investors, and policymakers to understand the current economic environment and anticipate any future changes in the economy. The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for December 2023 over December 2022 is 0.73 percent. The WPI for December 2023 has been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.7 percent, and the provisional figures of WPI are finalized after 10 weeks from the month of reference. The next date of Press Release for WPI in India for the month of January 2024 would be released on 14/02/2024.