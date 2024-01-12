en English
Economy

India’s Retail Inflation Hits Four-Month High: An In-depth Analysis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
India’s retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has surged to a four-month high of 5.69%, a significant rise that impacts the cost of living by affecting the prices of goods and services. The CPI is a crucial indicator that gauges the average change over time in the prices urban consumers pay for a consumer goods and services basket. An increase in the CPI implies that consumers must spend more to purchase the same quantity of goods and services, straining household budgets and modifying spending habits.

Rising Inflation: A Closer Look

The retail inflation in India has climbed to a 4-month high primarily due to elevated food prices. The inflation based on CPI stood at 5.55% in November 2023 and 5.72% in December 2022. In the food basket, retail inflation was registered at 9.53% in December 2023, a leap from 8.7% in the previous month and 4.9% in the same month the previous year. Core inflation has eased slightly to 3.77%, led by a seasonal sequential decrease in housing.

Impact on the Economy

The 5.69% inflation rate reflects the current economic conditions and the government’s monetary policy challenges in curbing price rise and preserving economic stability. The news of rising inflation is likely to sway the decisions of policymakers, businesses, and consumers, potentially leading to changes in interest rates, wages, and investment strategies.

Industrial Production: A Slowdown

Alongside the inflation rate, India’s industrial output growth fell to 2.4% in November, the lowest in eight months. The decline in manufacturing output growth was attributed to the holidays in November, leading to a reduction in working hours and impacting production. This slowdown in the manufacturing sector further compounds the economic challenges India faces amidst the rising inflation.

Economy India Inflation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

