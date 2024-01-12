India’s CPI Inflation Peaks, Industrial Production Growth Stumbles: An Economic Paradox

India grapples with a new economic challenge as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation escalates to a four-month peak of 5.69% in December, and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shrinks to an eight-month trough of 2.4% in November. These outcomes have fallen short of economists’ expectations of 5.9% for CPI inflation and 3.5% for IIP growth. The upsurge in CPI is credited to an unfavorable base effect, which is predicted to diminish, leading to a potential downturn in inflation rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects an average CPI inflation of 5.2% for the first quarter of 2024, a forecast that has been marginally undershot.

Impact of Seasonal Holidays on Industrial Growth

Industrial growth took a hit from seasonal holidays such as Diwali, which brought about a reduction in production in November compared to October. However, averaging the months of October and November paints a more favorable picture, showing an enhanced year-on-year industrial output of 7.0% in 2023, as opposed to 1.8% during the same period in 2022.

Declining Core Inflation Amid Economic Growth

Core inflation, which leaves out food and fuel, persisted in its downward trajectory, landing at 3.9% in December, a decrease from 4.1% in the previous month. Despite this decline and optimistic economic growth forecasts, some economists find the dropping core inflation enigmatic. On the production front, consumer goods displayed a mixed performance, with durables increasing 5.3% year-on-year and non-durables rising by a mere 2.6%. Production of capital goods contracted by 1.1%, coinciding with a cutback in the government’s capital expenditure.

Future Economic Projections

The Indian economy is projected to expand by 7.3% in 2023-24, a figure that surpasses most predictions, notwithstanding concerns about frail consumer demand signaled by the contraction in consumer goods’ production. As the country navigates through these economic fluctuations, the question remains: how will the government and the RBI respond to ensure stability and growth in the nation’s economy?