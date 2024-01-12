en English
Economy

India’s CPI Inflation Peaks, Industrial Production Growth Stumbles: An Economic Paradox

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:28 pm EST
India grapples with a new economic challenge as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation escalates to a four-month peak of 5.69% in December, and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shrinks to an eight-month trough of 2.4% in November. These outcomes have fallen short of economists’ expectations of 5.9% for CPI inflation and 3.5% for IIP growth. The upsurge in CPI is credited to an unfavorable base effect, which is predicted to diminish, leading to a potential downturn in inflation rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects an average CPI inflation of 5.2% for the first quarter of 2024, a forecast that has been marginally undershot.

Impact of Seasonal Holidays on Industrial Growth

Industrial growth took a hit from seasonal holidays such as Diwali, which brought about a reduction in production in November compared to October. However, averaging the months of October and November paints a more favorable picture, showing an enhanced year-on-year industrial output of 7.0% in 2023, as opposed to 1.8% during the same period in 2022.

Declining Core Inflation Amid Economic Growth

Core inflation, which leaves out food and fuel, persisted in its downward trajectory, landing at 3.9% in December, a decrease from 4.1% in the previous month. Despite this decline and optimistic economic growth forecasts, some economists find the dropping core inflation enigmatic. On the production front, consumer goods displayed a mixed performance, with durables increasing 5.3% year-on-year and non-durables rising by a mere 2.6%. Production of capital goods contracted by 1.1%, coinciding with a cutback in the government’s capital expenditure.

Future Economic Projections

The Indian economy is projected to expand by 7.3% in 2023-24, a figure that surpasses most predictions, notwithstanding concerns about frail consumer demand signaled by the contraction in consumer goods’ production. As the country navigates through these economic fluctuations, the question remains: how will the government and the RBI respond to ensure stability and growth in the nation’s economy?

Economy India Inflation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

