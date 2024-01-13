en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

IMF Forecasts Decline in Pakistan’s Inflation Rates

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
IMF Forecasts Decline in Pakistan’s Inflation Rates

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a fall in Pakistan’s inflation rate, expecting it to stabilize at 18% by the end of 2024. This projection follows the IMF’s authorization of a $700 million installment for Pakistan, which coincided with the unveiling of the country’s economic indicators. The average inflation rate for 2024 is anticipated to be 24%, a decrease from the 29.4% rate in December 2023. In comparison, the average inflation rate was 29.2% in 2023 and 12.1% in 2022.

Future Economic Outlook

Alongside the probable drop in inflation, the IMF also forecasts a dip in unemployment from 8.5% in 2023 to 8% in 2024, marking a previous rate of 6.2% in 2022. The IMF also anticipates enhancements in Pakistan’s fiscal health, with a predicted decline in the budget deficit and external debt, coupled with an increase in foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan’s Socioeconomic Indicators

The per capita income in Pakistan for 2023 was recorded at US $1,456, with a poverty rate of 21.9% according to data from 2022. The country’s exports totalled $19.3 billion.

IMF’s Role in Supporting Pakistan

The IMF’s approval of a $700 million disbursement for Pakistan is part of a wider program designed to help the country navigate its economic crisis. The IMF stated that macroeconomic conditions in Pakistan have generally improved, predicting an economic growth of two percent for the current year. Despite high consumer inflation, the IMF believes that inflation could fall to an annual rate of 18.5 percent by mid-year, given the implementation of appropriately stringent policies.

0
Economy Inflation Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
1 min ago
U.S. Inflation Decelerates: A Positive Economic Outlook for 2024
As the United States concluded the year 2023, a hint of economic optimism emerged with a 3.4% annual increase in consumer prices. It’s a significant stride in controlling the rampant inflation rates that have been a concern for the country in recent years. The progress signifies the effectiveness of the measures taken by policymakers to
U.S. Inflation Decelerates: A Positive Economic Outlook for 2024
The 'Something Borrowed' Trend: How Weddings are Changing Amid Economic Challenges
12 mins ago
The 'Something Borrowed' Trend: How Weddings are Changing Amid Economic Challenges
Jersey's Postal Sector Undergoing Significant Changes: A Shift from Letters to Parcels
15 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Sector Undergoing Significant Changes: A Shift from Letters to Parcels
Anticipating Market Direction: Key Earnings Reports on the Horizon
3 mins ago
Anticipating Market Direction: Key Earnings Reports on the Horizon
Deciphering 'Party-Speak': Key to Understanding China's Economic Revitalization
5 mins ago
Deciphering 'Party-Speak': Key to Understanding China's Economic Revitalization
Rise in Unemployment in Jersey: Government's Back to Work Programme Offers Hope
11 mins ago
Rise in Unemployment in Jersey: Government's Back to Work Programme Offers Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
28 seconds
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
40 seconds
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram's Significance in Indian Constitution
2 mins
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram's Significance in Indian Constitution
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
2 mins
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
4 mins
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
6 mins
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
7 mins
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
7 mins
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
10 mins
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
27 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app