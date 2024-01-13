IMF Forecasts Decline in Pakistan’s Inflation Rates

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a fall in Pakistan’s inflation rate, expecting it to stabilize at 18% by the end of 2024. This projection follows the IMF’s authorization of a $700 million installment for Pakistan, which coincided with the unveiling of the country’s economic indicators. The average inflation rate for 2024 is anticipated to be 24%, a decrease from the 29.4% rate in December 2023. In comparison, the average inflation rate was 29.2% in 2023 and 12.1% in 2022.

Future Economic Outlook

Alongside the probable drop in inflation, the IMF also forecasts a dip in unemployment from 8.5% in 2023 to 8% in 2024, marking a previous rate of 6.2% in 2022. The IMF also anticipates enhancements in Pakistan’s fiscal health, with a predicted decline in the budget deficit and external debt, coupled with an increase in foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan’s Socioeconomic Indicators

The per capita income in Pakistan for 2023 was recorded at US $1,456, with a poverty rate of 21.9% according to data from 2022. The country’s exports totalled $19.3 billion.

IMF’s Role in Supporting Pakistan

The IMF’s approval of a $700 million disbursement for Pakistan is part of a wider program designed to help the country navigate its economic crisis. The IMF stated that macroeconomic conditions in Pakistan have generally improved, predicting an economic growth of two percent for the current year. Despite high consumer inflation, the IMF believes that inflation could fall to an annual rate of 18.5 percent by mid-year, given the implementation of appropriately stringent policies.