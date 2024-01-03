Ghana’s Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF’s Target, IC Research Reveals

In an economic revelation, IC Research has reported that Ghana’s inflation for November 2023, recorded at 26.4%, is poised to exceed the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) stipulated target for the year’s end. The inflation rate aligns with the anticipated bands set by the IMF’s Monetary Policy Consultation Clause, which projected a central target of 29.4% by the end of the year. However, IC Research predicts that the actual inflation rate may surpass even the IMF’s optimistic outer band target of 25.4%, with a forecasted rate of 24.2% for December 2023.

The Bank of Ghana’s Remedial Measures

The Bank of Ghana has recently implemented monetary policy measures aimed at curbing this inflation. These include the unification of the cash reserve requirement for all bank deposits and an increase in the cash reserve ratio to 15.0%. These measures have led to a liquidity withdrawal of approximately 4.6 billion Ghanaian cedis from the interbank market, triggering an increase in yields across treasury bills.

The Impact on Treasury Bills

IC Research has highlighted that the government’s reliance on T-bills for financing deficits in the 2023 and 2024 budgets could pose a risk to yields. However, they anticipate that the projected sharp decrease in inflation could alleviate these yield pressures, potentially even leading to a decrease in yields.

The Association of Ghana Industries Takes a Stand

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has expressed concerns about the high cost of doing business in Ghana compared to other countries in the West African sub-region. They have called upon the government to collaborate with the Bank of Ghana to reduce inflation and interest rates, with the aim of making the business environment more conducive. Speaking on the Joy Business Year Review 2023, Mr. Twum-Akwaboah, a representative of AGI, pointed out that the rise in prices is a result of the high cost of doing business, which includes duty payments, taxes, and VAT. He further emphasized the significance of fiscal discipline, especially in an election year.