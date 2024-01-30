French National Assembly and Senate Increase Mandate Fees Amid Inflation

In a move that highlights the ripple effects of the current inflationary landscape, both the French National Assembly and the Senate have voted to augment the advance on mandate fees (AFM) for their members. This decision comes as a response to the rising costs associated with their roles and responsibilities, with the aim of ensuring that public servants can continue to perform their duties effectively.
Increasing the AFM Amid Inflation
On January 24, 2024, the National Assembly consented to a raise in deputies' monthly AFM. The increase amounts to just over 300 euros, a significant bolstering to help deputies manage the fiscal impact of inflation. Following suit, the Senate also endorsed an enhancement to their AFM, deciding on a monthly increase of 700 euros. This information surfaced from a report by Mediapart, which drew from the minutes of a Senate Bureau meeting.
Effects on Senators' General and Specific Advances
Prior to this decision, senators benefited from a general advance of 5,900 euros every month. This fund is designed to cover a range of costs tied to their roles, including expenses for local offices, travel, documentation, and representation. With the new adjustment, this amount now stands at 6,600 euros per month. There is also an increase in specific advances for costs such as accommodation in Paris for senators. The monthly total for this specific advance has seen a rise of 300 euros, bringing the new total to 1,500 euros.
Implications of the Adjustment
These financial adjustments, effective from January 1, 2024, are a clear reflection of the economic realities of the day. As the cost of living continues to rise due to inflation, it is incumbent upon institutions to adapt their financial structures accordingly. This move by the French Assembly and Senate is not just about maintaining the status quo; it's about ensuring that the people's representatives are equipped to perform their duties amidst an evolving economic landscape.