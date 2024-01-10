en English
Inflation

Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Over Rising Prices Amid Inflationary Pressures

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Over Rising Prices Amid Inflationary Pressures

Amidst mounting inflationary pressures, the Federal government has sounded a clarion call to supermarkets regarding the escalating prices of products. This formal notice underscores the government’s cognizance and concern over the financial strains consumers face at the retail level. Supermarkets find themselves under close watch, obligated to justify the swelling costs of goods that shoppers grapple with. This development is a testament to the government’s proactive approach in tackling cost-of-living challenges, assuring that price hikes are justified and not a product of exploitative practices.

Review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct

The government has kicked off a comprehensive review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. The objective of this review is to ensure that major supermarket chains are not burdening consumers with unjustifiable prices. The former President of the NSW Farmers Association has also weighed in on this issue, advocating for a voluntary Code on the industry.

Prime Minister’s Stance on Rising Prices

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been forthright about his commitment to curbing the cost of goods in supermarkets. In his view, all options are on the table, even contemplating making elements of the code of conduct obligatory. The growing chasm between supermarket prices and the earnings of farmers has sparked calls for heightened transparency and mandatory regulations. The review will probe into the market influence of leading players such as Coles and Woolworths.

Warning to Supermarkets

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cautioned supermarkets to ensure savings are passed on to consumers as the government evaluates the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. This code, a non-statutory commitment under the Competition and Consumer Act, is voluntary. Retailers are required to deal with suppliers in good faith, remit payments within a reasonable timeframe, and stipulate written terms for procuring fresh produce. The government has proposed a review to enhance the independence of the complaints process and simplify it for suppliers, with the aim of potentially transitioning from the voluntary scheme to stricter government supervision.

Concerns About Price Gouging and Lack of Transparency

There is a rising tide of concern about price gouging and lack of transparency in pricing arrangements. Calls for supermarkets to cut prices and increase transparency about their pricing policies are growing louder. As part of this initiative, the government plans to release one segment of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct review and its response shortly.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Inflation

