Federal Government Puts Supermarkets on Notice Over Rising Prices

In a bid to stem the rising tide of supermarket prices, the Federal government has announced a comprehensive review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. This move indicates a growing concern within the government about the cost of living and the impact of inflation on consumers. The review, spearheaded by former cabinet minister Craig Emerson, will scrutinize the current code of conduct and examine whether its elements should be made mandatory.

Options on the Table

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made it unequivocal that all options are currently on the table to reduce the cost of goods in supermarkets. This sentiment echoes a larger conversation about the gap between supermarket prices and farmers’ earnings, sparking calls for increased transparency and stricter regulations from various stakeholders. The Prime Minister’s stern warning to supermarkets to pass savings onto consumers further underscores the government’s commitment to addressing these issues.

A Voluntary Code in Question

The Food and Grocery Code of Conduct is presently a non-legislated commitment under the Competition and Consumer Act. This code, which grocery retailers and wholesalers can opt to sign up to, is now under scrutiny. The review aims to make the complaints process more independent and easier for suppliers to navigate, potentially signalling a shift away from the current voluntary and industry-led scheme to a more stringent government oversight.

Looking Ahead

As the government gears up to release a part of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct review, along with its response, it’s clear that the issue of supermarket prices is firmly on the agenda. The review, led by Craig Emerson, stands as a testament to the government’s focus on ensuring that major supermarket chains are not overcharging consumers. Ultimately, this development sends a strong signal that the government is prepared to take decisive action to alleviate the financial burden on consumers.