en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Federal Government Puts Supermarkets on Notice Over Rising Prices

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Federal Government Puts Supermarkets on Notice Over Rising Prices

In a bid to stem the rising tide of supermarket prices, the Federal government has announced a comprehensive review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. This move indicates a growing concern within the government about the cost of living and the impact of inflation on consumers. The review, spearheaded by former cabinet minister Craig Emerson, will scrutinize the current code of conduct and examine whether its elements should be made mandatory.

Options on the Table

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made it unequivocal that all options are currently on the table to reduce the cost of goods in supermarkets. This sentiment echoes a larger conversation about the gap between supermarket prices and farmers’ earnings, sparking calls for increased transparency and stricter regulations from various stakeholders. The Prime Minister’s stern warning to supermarkets to pass savings onto consumers further underscores the government’s commitment to addressing these issues.

A Voluntary Code in Question

The Food and Grocery Code of Conduct is presently a non-legislated commitment under the Competition and Consumer Act. This code, which grocery retailers and wholesalers can opt to sign up to, is now under scrutiny. The review aims to make the complaints process more independent and easier for suppliers to navigate, potentially signalling a shift away from the current voluntary and industry-led scheme to a more stringent government oversight.

Looking Ahead

As the government gears up to release a part of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct review, along with its response, it’s clear that the issue of supermarket prices is firmly on the agenda. The review, led by Craig Emerson, stands as a testament to the government’s focus on ensuring that major supermarket chains are not overcharging consumers. Ultimately, this development sends a strong signal that the government is prepared to take decisive action to alleviate the financial burden on consumers.

0
Economy Inflation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
1 min ago
Wells Fargo Institute Optimistic on S&P 500 Target Amid Expected Rate Cuts
In a move reflecting optimism for future stock market growth, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) has revised its forecast for the S&P 500 target for 2024. The institute anticipates the index to end the year in the range of 4,800 to 5,000, an increase driven by an improved economic outlook and the expectation of
Wells Fargo Institute Optimistic on S&P 500 Target Amid Expected Rate Cuts
Minister Dele Alake Advocates for 'Super Region' of Mineral-Rich Nations at Future Minerals Forum 2024
33 mins ago
Minister Dele Alake Advocates for 'Super Region' of Mineral-Rich Nations at Future Minerals Forum 2024
Middle East Conflict Spares UK Economy: Bank of England Governor
40 mins ago
Middle East Conflict Spares UK Economy: Bank of England Governor
Statistics Canada Unveils Economic Data on Environmental and Clean Technology Sector
21 mins ago
Statistics Canada Unveils Economic Data on Environmental and Clean Technology Sector
TV Chef Simon Rimmer Shuts Greens Amid Soaring Costs, Highlights Hospitality Crisis
32 mins ago
TV Chef Simon Rimmer Shuts Greens Amid Soaring Costs, Highlights Hospitality Crisis
British Pound Awaits Key Insights from Bank of England Governor's Testimony
32 mins ago
British Pound Awaits Key Insights from Bank of England Governor's Testimony
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
4 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
8 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
12 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
13 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
14 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
16 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
17 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
18 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
18 mins
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app