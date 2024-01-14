en English
Inflation

Egg Prices Surge to Rs400/Dozen, Alarming Inflation Grips Lahore Markets

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Egg Prices Surge to Rs400/Dozen, Alarming Inflation Grips Lahore Markets

Escalating Prices Amid Market Chaos

In a concerning development, the price of eggs in Lahore skyrocketed to an unprecedented Rs400 per dozen on Sunday, creating distress among consumers. This surge, coupled with escalating chicken prices at Rs615 per kg, indicates a broader issue of inflation gripping the provincial capital.

Failed Enforcement Adds to Woes

Despite government efforts, the local administration in Lahore has struggled to enforce the prescribed rate list, allowing prices of essential commodities to spiral out of control. Onions, for instance, are being sold at Rs230 to Rs250 per kg, significantly exceeding the government-fixed rate of Rs175/kg. The failure to curb these price hikes has left citizens grappling with financial challenges.

ECC Directs Measures for Stability

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) directed the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to coordinate with provincial governments. The aim is to implement measures that ensure price stability, as well as to curb hoarding and profiteering. The recent surge in egg and chicken prices underscores the urgency of these directives.

Cabinet Committee Takes Charge

In a meeting presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, the cabinet committee emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address the economic challenges. This includes tackling inflation, stabilizing prices, and preventing unscrupulous practices in the market. The situation calls for collaborative action at both federal and provincial levels.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

