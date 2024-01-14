Disinflation in the U.S. Economy: A Positive Trend Amidst Pandemic Aftermath

As the wheel of the U.S. economy continues to spin, the current trajectory signals a scenario of disinflation—a condition where prices, although still rising, are doing so at a slower pace than before. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics, views disinflation as the preferred state, representing a positive, albeit diminished, inflation rate.

The Current State of Inflation

November 2023 brought a 3.1% increase in the U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a tool that measures average prices across a basket of consumer goods and services. This figure marked a substantial drop from the 9.1% peak reached in June 2022, during the pandemic’s apex. Some sectors, including used vehicles and gasoline, have experienced price declines. However, a broad, sustained deflation is generally viewed as being detrimental to the economy.

Understanding the Implications of Deflation

Deflation—a condition where average prices fall—can instigate a cycle of reduced consumer spending and economic downturn. It can also pose difficulties for borrowers, as their assets depreciate while their debt remains static. The U.S. economy has rarely encountered deflation since the Great Depression, with notable exceptions during the 2009 recession and brief periods in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Occasionally, deflation can yield positive outcomes. For instance, falling energy prices can benefit consumers at the gas pump. The Federal Reserve aims for a 2% annual inflation rate, a figure considered benign and that allows consumers and businesses to operate without excessive focus on fluctuating costs.

The Road Ahead: Deflation or Disinflation?

Although the U.S. economy appears to be shifting back towards the Fed’s 2% target, consumer prices are not expected to see significant declines, if any. The recent consumer price inflation report and economist Paul Krugman’s assertion that inflation is over, suggest a disinflation trend in the U.S economy. According to Krugman’s analysis of producer price inflation and the two-year interest rate, the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation may fall below the 2% target on a six-month basis. Yet, the possibility of future inflationary pressure remains a topic of debate among economists.