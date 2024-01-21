Dhaka's Informal Workers: Caught in the Crosshairs of Rising Inflation and Stagnant Wages

In the bustling city of Dhaka, Bangladesh, informal workers like Rashida Khatun are grappling with a relentless tide of rising living costs and inflation that threatens to sweep away their hopes of a stable livelihood. Rashida, a daily visitor to Agargaon's 'labour haat', is a symbol of the city's struggling workforce, with the hope of being hired as a housemaid or construction laborer often met with disappointment. Since the dawn of this new year, Rashida has found work for just six days.

Living on the Edge

On the days she is employed, Rashida earns between Tk 600 to Tk 700. However, these earnings are barely enough to cover her living expenses, which include rent for her room in the Agargaon slum and the soaring prices of basic food items. This narrative isn't unique to Rashida - workers like Nazimul Haque and Fatema Begum echo the same tale of hardship, brought about by the yawning gap between stagnant incomes and escalating living costs.

A Battle for Survival

Despite their best efforts to pare down expenses, many, like Rashida and Fatema, are locked in a battle for survival, grappling with unstable incomes and the looming specter of food insecurity. The situation turns grimmer for urban informal workers who often find themselves ineligible for government social protection programs due to residency requirements, leaving them exposed to the harshest impacts of the country's economic challenges.

Stagnant Wages, Rising Inflation

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, wage growth in the country is trailing behind the rate of inflation, exacerbating the plight of the informal workforce. The South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) underscores the urgent need for urban informal workers, who constitute a significant segment of the country's labor force, to be included in social protection programs to buffer against their mounting challenges.