en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Deliberations on Inflation Trends and Monetary Policy Projections

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Deliberations on Inflation Trends and Monetary Policy Projections

In a recent assembly, representatives from the Economy Ministry and the Central Bank convened to dissect inflation trends and strategize on future monetary policy. The Committee aimed to confront the economic hurdles that inflation presents and to ensure that impending policy decisions are guided by the most recent economic data and projections.

American Consumer Expectations

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data, the December 2023 Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed that short-, medium-, and long-term inflation expectations saw a decrease. Furthermore, expectations for earnings growth and spending growth also experienced a slight decline, dipping to the lowest levels recorded since 2021. This survey gives insight into Americans’ views about job prospects, earnings growth, future spending, and access to credit, and also measures uncertainty regarding consumers’ outlooks.

Interest Rates and Inflation

The content discusses the possibility of the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates by as much as 250 basis points through 2024. It also delves into the impact of falling inflation rates on the fed funds rate, the Fed’s projected neutral rate, and the potential risks of higher inflation. The release of December’s jobs report and UBS’s prediction of a mild recession in mid-2024 are also mentioned.

Mozambique’s Economic Recovery

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund completed the Third Review under Mozambique’s three-year Extended Credit Facility arrangement, allowing for an immediate disbursement of about US 60.7 million. This program aims to support Mozambique’s economic recovery, reduce public debt, and foster inclusive growth through structural reforms. The monetary policy stance has helped contain inflationary pressures, and a gradual easing of the tight stance is warranted.

U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy

Governor Michelle W Bowman discussed the U.S. economy, monetary policy, and the Federal Open Market Committee’s recent decision to maintain the policy rate. She highlighted the progress in lowering inflation and the possibility of further declines in the inflation rate. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of monitoring data and assessing the economic outlook to determine the appropriate path of monetary policy.

0
Economy Inflation
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
49 mins ago
South Dakota Boosts Local Businesses with $5.6M in Loans
South Dakota is poised for a significant boost in local business growth and job creation following the approval of a substantial $5.6 million in loans by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board of Economic Development. This financial injection is projected to stimulate a collective capital investment exceeding $15.1 million, setting the stage for
South Dakota Boosts Local Businesses with $5.6M in Loans
Zambia's Economic Recovery Remains at High Risk, Warns GREEN Party Leader
1 hour ago
Zambia's Economic Recovery Remains at High Risk, Warns GREEN Party Leader
Economic Experts Warn of Deepening Financial Distress in Uganda
2 hours ago
Economic Experts Warn of Deepening Financial Distress in Uganda
IMF to Review Pakistan's Economic Reforms in Crucial Meeting
50 mins ago
IMF to Review Pakistan's Economic Reforms in Crucial Meeting
United States Tops Global Oil and Gas Production Charts
1 hour ago
United States Tops Global Oil and Gas Production Charts
Unveiling the CPI Report Impact: Insights from the Halftime Report Podcast
1 hour ago
Unveiling the CPI Report Impact: Insights from the Halftime Report Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
9 seconds
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
1 min
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
2 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
2 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
4 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
4 mins
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
5 mins
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
7 mins
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
Cricket World in Flux: Leadership Changes and Upcoming Matches
8 mins
Cricket World in Flux: Leadership Changes and Upcoming Matches
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
7 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app