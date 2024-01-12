en English
Economy

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metro Region Leads U.S. in Inflation Rate: WalletHub Study

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
In a recent study released by WalletHub, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area (DFW) has emerged as the region with the highest inflation rate in the United States. The study took into consideration 23 of the largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, employing Consumer Price Index data to draw comparisons. Notably, DFW experienced the most significant monthly increase in inflation, at 0.90 percent, in the month of November, based on data from the last two months.

Year-on-Year Increase: Second Only to Miami

On a year-over-year basis, starting from November 2022, DFW’s inflation rate rose by 5.2 percent. This rise placed it second only to Miami, which experienced an increase of 5.7 percent. However, when compared to the figures from April 2023, when DFW held the 10th position for the highest inflation rate at 5.8 percent, the current rate demonstrates an improvement.

Factors Behind the Inflation Rise

The surge in inflation can be attributed to several factors, including government policies, economic recovery post-COVID-19, and increased employee wages owing to a high demand for workers. However, it is worth noting that while wages are rising, if they fail to keep pace with the cost of living, they do not denote actual wage growth.

Other Texas Metros in the Top 10

In addition to DFW, Houston, another major metro area in Texas, also found a place in the top 10 regions witnessing a rise in inflation. Houston observed a year-over-year inflation increase of 4.5 percent from November 2022. The WalletHub report provides a comprehensive guide to the top metro areas in the U.S. where inflation is increasing the most.

Economy Inflation United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

