Business

Businesses Combat Inflation with Supply Increase: A Strategic Move Towards Economic Stability

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Businesses Combat Inflation with Supply Increase: A Strategic Move Towards Economic Stability

As the world grapples with an escalating inflation crisis, businesses across various sectors, from oil drilling to chip manufacturing, have orchestrated a strategic response. By ramping up supply in the face of skyrocketing prices, they managed to alleviate the inflationary pressures that had been rampaging across the economy. This counter-move, far from triggering a recession or causing a significant rise in unemployment rates, helped to stabilize the economy, allowing for continued economic growth and the preservation of a robust labor market.

Surge in Prices Spurs Coordinated Response

The Red Sea disruptions sent shipping costs soaring by over 600%, triggering a sharp increase in oil prices and the looming threat of inflation. JPMorgan warned of a potential stalemate in the fight against inflation if these elevated shipping costs continued to drive up commodity prices. The ripple effects could have a wider impact on the supply chain, resulting in higher energy prices and a consequential squeeze in prices.

However, the U.S. economy surprised spectators last year by managing to decrease inflation. One measure showed that inflation fell more than expected, settling around 3% at the end of 2023—2 percentage points lower than a year earlier. This suggests that businesses ramped up their supply to combat the inflationary threat.

Political Debate Over Inflation

Despite the progress in battling high prices, President Joe Biden faces the challenge of convincing voters of his success in managing inflation. The consumer price index increased by 3.4 percent annually, but the prices charged by producers rose only 1 percent. Biden’s policies have been credited with reducing the average price of a dozen eggs to $2.51 from a peak of $4.82 last year. However, Republicans argue that a dozen eggs cost $1.47 before Biden took office. This ongoing debate reflects the complexities and political implications of inflation management.

Role of Immigration in Combating Inflation

Immigration has emerged as an unexpected ally in the fight against inflation, helping to alleviate labor shortages and moderate wage growth. During the pandemic, limited immigration led to a surge in prices. However, President Biden’s administrative actions to streamline the visa process and increase work-eligible visa issuances enabled an influx of immigrant workers. By December 2023, the employment level of foreign-born workers was nearly 10 higher than before the pandemic, helping the economy recoup 60 of the 1 million worker shortfall.

This proactive approach by businesses across different industries, coupled with political strategies and the role of immigration, demonstrates the potential for supply-side adjustments to play a critical role in managing economic fluctuations and maintaining overall economic stability.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

