en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

Buenos Aires Residents Scavenge for Food Amid Rising Inflation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Buenos Aires Residents Scavenge for Food Amid Rising Inflation

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, a severe cost of living crisis has gripped the city as residents grapple with escalating inflation rates. The once bustling city is now a somber tableau of locals scavenging for discarded fruits and vegetables, a stark indicator of the economic hardship people are facing.

Unraveling the Argentine Inflation Crisis

Argentina concluded 2023 with an inflation rate that outpaced any in the past three decades. President Javier Milei’s efforts to untangle the complex web of currency controls and price freezes imposed by the previous administration have had little effect. Consumer prices soared by 211.4% in December from a year earlier, placing Argentina ahead of Venezuela as the Latin American nation with the most rapid inflation.

The Dire Struggle for Basic Necessities

Daily life in Buenos Aires is now characterized by the struggle to afford basic necessities. The soaring inflation has had a significant impact on food, fuel, and drug prices, pushing the annual inflation rate to 211%. The result is a dire situation where residents are forced to sift through waste for food. The devaluation of the peso has further compounded the problem, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages skyrocketing beyond the reach of many.

A Historical Context of Hyperinflation

The current crisis is not an isolated incident. Argentina has a long history of hyperinflation, with a staggering 40% of the population living in poverty. This backdrop serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for effective economic policies and social support systems. The scenes of residents scavenging for food underscore the harsh reality of the inflation crisis and its direct impact on the quality of life.

0
Argentina Economy Inflation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
4 hours ago
Godrej Consumer Products Reports Significant Impact of Argentine Peso Devaluation on Financial Statements
In a recent statement, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) disclosed the substantial effect of the Argentine Peso’s devaluation on its financial statements. A considerable component of the issue emerges from the accounting regulations requiring that the Year-to-Date (YTD) Statement of Profit and Loss undergoes translation at the closing rate during the presentation in Consolidated Financial Statements.
Godrej Consumer Products Reports Significant Impact of Argentine Peso Devaluation on Financial Statements
IDF Unearths Hamas's Extensive Underground Tunnel Network in Khan Younis
12 hours ago
IDF Unearths Hamas's Extensive Underground Tunnel Network in Khan Younis
Putin's Risky Drive in Chukotka Amid Buenos Aires Protests Against Milei's Reforms
13 hours ago
Putin's Risky Drive in Chukotka Amid Buenos Aires Protests Against Milei's Reforms
Argentina's Importers Seize Bonds in Boost for Milei's Economic Strategy
5 hours ago
Argentina's Importers Seize Bonds in Boost for Milei's Economic Strategy
Godrej Consumer Products Weathers Argentinian Currency Devaluation With Minimal Impact on Profits
5 hours ago
Godrej Consumer Products Weathers Argentinian Currency Devaluation With Minimal Impact on Profits
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League
8 hours ago
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League
Latest Headlines
World News
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
27 seconds
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
45 seconds
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
2 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
3 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
3 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
3 mins
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
4 mins
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
4 mins
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
4 mins
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app