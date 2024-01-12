en English
Argentina

Argentine Inflation Soars to 32-Year High: Indec Reports

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Argentina’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December 2023, recording a substantial monthly inflation rate of 25.5%. This increase significantly contributes to an interannual inflation rate of 211.4%, marking the highest rate in 32 years. The figures, announced in Buenos Aires, starkly illuminate the ongoing inflationary pressures within the Argentine economy.

Shocking Measures and Their Impact

The dramatic surge in inflation is indicative of the impact of shock measures, including a 50% devaluation of the nation’s currency, implemented by President Javier Milei. Intended to control the rampant inflation, these measures have triggered a ripple effect across the economy. The country is now contemplating the issuance of larger denomination peso bills to simplify daily transactions.

The Culprits behind the Inflation Spike

Monthly inflation escalated from 12.8% in November to 25.5% in December 2023. The sectors contributing the most to this increase were food and non-alcoholic beverages, witnessing an average increase of 29.7%. Other mass consumption products and medications also saw significant rises, with the latter facing average increases of 40%. These sectors’ inflationary contributions underscore the rising cost of basic goods and services, a critical economic challenge for Argentina.

Efforts to Tame the Inflation Dragon

President Milei has embarked on a painful adjustment plan aimed at warding off hyperinflation. However, he has cautioned that these measures would initially exert a negative impact on the population. Consultancy firm Eco Go forecasts a monthly increase in the cost of living below December’s 23%. Despite these efforts, Argentina continues to grapple with high inflation and a significant portion of its population living in poverty.

The data released by Indec are indispensable for policymakers, economists, and businesses for comprehending the current economic landscape. These figures are critical in formulating informed strategies to address the persistent inflation issue, which has profound implications for Argentina’s economic policy, the populace’s purchasing power, and overall financial stability.

Argentina Economy Inflation
