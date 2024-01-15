Argentina’s Economic Crisis Hits Cultural Heart: The Asado Barbecue

The economic crisis gripping Argentina, characterized by soaring inflation exceeding 200% last year, has brought an unexpected casualty – the country’s traditional asado barbecue. Once a cultural staple and cherished social event, the asado has become unaffordable for many Argentine households due to the skyrocketing cost of meat and vegetables.

An Emblem of Argentine Culture at Risk

Asado, more than just a meal, is a social bonding ritual, a symbol of Argentine identity and hospitality. However, the financial strain faced by nearly 40% of the population living in poverty has reduced this cherished tradition to a distant memory for many. The sentiment echoed by Susana Barrio, a retiree, epitomizes the sense of loss experienced by Argentine citizens who can no longer afford to invite friends over for a barbecue.

The Shock Therapy Economic Reforms

President Javier Milei’s decision to devalue the peso by over 50% further aggravates the situation. This measure, part of Milei’s ‘shock therapy’ economic reforms, aims to stabilize the economy. However, Milei warns that the situation may worsen before improvements are seen. The inflation surge in December alone, recorded at 25.5% month-on-month, testifies to this stark reality.

Adapting to the New Economic Reality

The crisis has left Argentinians with no choice but to adjust their spending habits. The pattern is evident in the behavior of individuals like Guillermo Cabral, a butcher shop owner, and retiree Graciela Bravo, who now buys fewer potatoes at a time to prevent waste. As the country grapples with the economic crunch, the affordability of asado, the emblem of Argentine sociability and tradition, hangs in the balance.