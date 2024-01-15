en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

Argentina’s Economic Crisis Hits Cultural Heart: The Asado Barbecue

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Argentina’s Economic Crisis Hits Cultural Heart: The Asado Barbecue

The economic crisis gripping Argentina, characterized by soaring inflation exceeding 200% last year, has brought an unexpected casualty – the country’s traditional asado barbecue. Once a cultural staple and cherished social event, the asado has become unaffordable for many Argentine households due to the skyrocketing cost of meat and vegetables.

An Emblem of Argentine Culture at Risk

Asado, more than just a meal, is a social bonding ritual, a symbol of Argentine identity and hospitality. However, the financial strain faced by nearly 40% of the population living in poverty has reduced this cherished tradition to a distant memory for many. The sentiment echoed by Susana Barrio, a retiree, epitomizes the sense of loss experienced by Argentine citizens who can no longer afford to invite friends over for a barbecue.

The Shock Therapy Economic Reforms

President Javier Milei’s decision to devalue the peso by over 50% further aggravates the situation. This measure, part of Milei’s ‘shock therapy’ economic reforms, aims to stabilize the economy. However, Milei warns that the situation may worsen before improvements are seen. The inflation surge in December alone, recorded at 25.5% month-on-month, testifies to this stark reality.

Adapting to the New Economic Reality

The crisis has left Argentinians with no choice but to adjust their spending habits. The pattern is evident in the behavior of individuals like Guillermo Cabral, a butcher shop owner, and retiree Graciela Bravo, who now buys fewer potatoes at a time to prevent waste. As the country grapples with the economic crunch, the affordability of asado, the emblem of Argentine sociability and tradition, hangs in the balance.

0
Argentina Economy Inflation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
8 hours ago
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, has expressed his intention to visit his homeland, Argentina, in 2024. This announcement marks a significant moment as it will be his first return to Argentina since assuming papacy in 2013. The Pope, who hails from Buenos Aires, has journeyed to various global destinations in his
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
16 hours ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father's Death
16 hours ago
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father's Death
Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Antarctica Amid Global Events
8 hours ago
Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Antarctica Amid Global Events
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
9 hours ago
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
10 hours ago
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Latest Headlines
World News
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
7 seconds
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
2 mins
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
2 mins
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
3 mins
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
3 mins
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
5 mins
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
5 mins
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
5 mins
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
6 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app