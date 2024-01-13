en English
Argentina

Argentina to Issue Larger Denomination Peso Bills Amid Soaring Inflation

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Argentina to Issue Larger Denomination Peso Bills Amid Soaring Inflation

In a strategic move to combat its escalating inflation rates, Argentina is set to introduce larger denomination peso bills. The central bank of Argentina has announced the issuance of 10,000 and 20,000 peso notes, a tactic aimed at facilitating daily transactions that currently compel individuals to carry substantial amounts of cash, sometimes in backpacks, due to the inadequacy of smaller bills. This development comes in the wake of Argentina’s inflation rate hitting an alarming 211.4% in December, as per official data, pushing the Latin American nation ahead of Venezuela as the country with the highest increase in consumer prices.

Addressing Hyperinflation with Larger Bills

The new 20,000 and 10,000 peso bills, approved in response to hyperinflation, are expected to alleviate the necessity for residents to carry excessive cash resulting from the soaring inflation rate. Central bank officials have indicated that these new notes will enhance the efficiency of the financial system and curtail the costs associated with acquiring older bills. The monthly inflation in December 2023 stood at over 25.5%, marking an increase of around 12% compared to the previous month.

President’s Plan to Curb Inflation

President Javier Milei has proposed a plan to stave off hyperinflation, which includes the potential dollarization of the economy once macroeconomic variables stabilize. However, the introduction of higher denomination bills, though a desperate attempt to address the hyperinflationary environment, raises concerns about the root causes of Argentina’s economic woes and the potential impact on the country’s financial future.

The Central Bank of Argentina has also approved the printing of 10,000- and 20,000-peso notes in response to rampant inflation. These new bills, expected to be available from June this year, will feature historical figures such as Manuel Belgrano, María Remedios del Valle, and Juan Bautista Alberdi. They will retain the size of current notes and will include traditional security features as well as special printing systems for machine recognition. This is a strategic move to simplify daily transactions and make the financial system more efficient.

Argentina Economy Inflation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

