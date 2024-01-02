AGI Raises Alarm Over High Business Costs in Ghana

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has raised alarms over the high cost of doing business in Ghana. The organization points out that Ghana’s business environment is significantly more expensive compared to its neighboring West African countries. This appeal was made during the Joy Business Year Review 2023, where the AGI’s concerns were voiced by Mr. Twum-Akwaboah.

High Costs Not a Bid for Increased Profits

Mr. Twum-Akwaboah emphasized that companies are not hiking prices to seek increased profits. The surge in operational costs is the culprit behind the growing expenses businesses face. The overheads — including duty payments, taxes, and the compounding effect of the Value Added Tax (VAT) — are currently posing a barrier to business growth in the country.

Call for Intervention from Government and Bank of Ghana

The AGI is urging the government and the Bank of Ghana to take proactive measures to curb the rising inflation and interest rates. According to the AGI, these financial indicators need to be controlled to cultivate a more favorable business climate in Ghana.

Fiscal Prudence as the Country Approaches Election Year

The AGI is pushing for stringent fiscal discipline, especially with an election year on the horizon. Businesses, as per Mr. Twum-Akwaboah, are strategically planning to manage their expenditures and maintain fiscal discipline. The organization believes that fiscal prudence will be pivotal in navigating the high cost of doing business in the country.