In a climate of rising inflation, a OnePoll survey has highlighted a 48% drop in impulse purchases compared to the preceding year, with 72% of respondents attributing this shift to inflationary pressures. Despite these changing shopping habits, over a third of individuals continue to shop predominantly on impulse.

The Psychology of Impulse Purchases

An impulse purchase is an unplanned, spur-of-the-moment decision to buy, often driven by emotions, advertising, societal influences, and the quest for immediate satisfaction. Four distinct types of impulse purchases aid in understanding the psychology behind this behavior. Emotions significantly influence impulse buying, as shopping can trigger a dopamine release and evoke a sense of joy. Discounts and perceived deals can also act as catalysts for impulse purchases, as can external pressures, such as societal norms or family requests.

Strategies for Curbing Impulse Spending

To reign in impulse spending, experts recommend the creation of a budget and the utilization of expense tracker apps. By allocating a sensible portion of one's budget for impulse purchases and using rewards credit cards, such as the Citi Double Cash Card, individuals can manage and potentially ease the guilt associated with such spending. The Citi Double Cash Card, for instance, provides 2% cash back on all purchases, among other benefits.

Strengthening Financial Resilience

In addition to budgeting, establishing a savings plan with short-term and long-term goals, and segregating savings from everyday expenses, can deter impulse spending. Opening a high-yield savings account, like the UFB Secure Savings, can prove beneficial, enabling the holder to earn interest on their savings. Overall, the survey underscores the necessity for consumers to prioritize needs over wants, focusing on essential purchases while contending with inflation.