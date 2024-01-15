Infinity Particles Limited Files Legal Proceedings Against M & M Holdings Over Loan Dispute

Infinity Particles Limited has initiated legal proceedings against M & M Holdings over a financial dispute involving a loan exceeding SAT$9 million. The discord emerged when M & M Holdings failed to repay the US$3.5 million loan to Infinity by the stipulated deadline of August 15, 2022, despite an unproblematic transfer to M & M’s account on August 16, 2021.

Infinity’s Demand and M & M’s Rebuttal

Following the defaulted repayment, Infinity issued a letter of demand through its lawyer Carey Olsen, asking for the repayment by December 1, 2022. However, M & M did not comply with this demand. Consequently, Infinity served a statutory demand on March 27, 2023. M & M responded on April 11, 2023, denying the agreement’s nature as a loan and refuting any debt to Infinity. M & M further lodged a motion to set aside the statutory demand, arguing that the agreement was intended as a means to facilitate money transfer without arousing bank alerts and lacked typical loan features such as interest rates, collateral, or guarantees.

Court’s Verdict

Justice Niava Mata Tuatagaloa presided over the case and dismissed M & M’s plea to set aside the statutory demand under the International Companies Act 1988. The court ruled that Infinity’s demand remains valid, marking a significant stride in the high-stakes financial dispute.

Implications of the Legal Tussle

This case underscores the intricate nature of international financial disputes and the importance of clear contractual agreements. The court’s decision has set a precedent for future cases involving similar disputes over the nature of financial transactions. It is a solemn reminder to corporations that the absence of typical loan features does not necessarily exempt an agreement from being classified as a loan.