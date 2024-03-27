Infibeam Avenues' UAE Arm Eyes $25M Pre-IPO Boost for Major Market Expansion

On March 27, 2024, Infibeam Avenues announced its UAE-based subsidiary, Avenues World FZ-LLC, is set to raise approximately $25 million through a pre-IPO funding round. This strategic move aims to fuel the subsidiary's market expansion ahead of a potential listing in the UAE's bustling capital market. Vavian International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infibeam Avenues, is expected to retain a significant majority stake, cementing its influence over Avenues World FZ-LLC's future trajectory.

Strategic Expansion and Market Penetration

The primary goal behind this substantial pre-IPO funding is to bolster Avenues World FZ-LLC's market position in the UAE. The funds are earmarked for a two-pronged growth strategy: aggressive merchant acquisition and the launch of innovative payment solutions and services under the CCAvenue.ae brand. This ambitious expansion plan is part of Infibeam Avenues' broader objective to amplify its international revenue streams, targeting an increase from less than 10% to 30% within the next three years.

Enhancing Digital Payment Solutions

Avenues World FZ-LLC's focus will not just be on expansion but also on enhancing the quality and range of its digital payment offerings. By introducing cutting-edge payment products and services, the company aims to cater to the burgeoning demand for digital transactions in the UAE, a region known for its high digital transaction rates and commission markets. This approach is expected to not only solidify Avenues World FZ-LLC's position in the UAE but also set a precedent for digital payments in the region.

Future Outlook and Market Potential

With the pre-IPO funding round valued at $100 million post-investment, Avenues World FZ-LLC is gearing up for a potential stock market listing in the UAE. This strategic move signifies Infibeam Avenues' confidence in the UAE market's growth potential and its commitment to becoming a key player in the global digital payments landscape. The successful expansion of CCAvenue.ae in the UAE is poised to serve as a cornerstone for Infibeam Avenues' international growth strategy, highlighting the significance of this pre-IPO funding round.

As Avenues World FZ-LLC embarks on this ambitious journey, the implications for the digital payments industry in the UAE and beyond are profound. This initiative not only underscores the increasing importance of innovative financial technologies but also sets the stage for a transformative impact on how businesses and consumers engage with digital transactions. The future looks promising for Infibeam Avenues, as it leverages this pivotal moment to expand its footprint and redefine digital payment solutions in high-growth markets.